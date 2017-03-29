Large shark and dolphin killed

A two-metre shark was caught and killed by fishermen off Kato Paphos on Tuesday, PafosPress reported on Wednesday.

The fish locally known as Pampakas belongs to the shark family. It is widely known as being completely harmless but according to the PafosPress is often caught by fishermen despite it being forbidden. It is listed as nearly threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Known internationally as the bluntnose sixgill shark (Hexanchus griseus) the fish can grow to 4.9 metres and usually swims far from the coast in a depth of more than 100 metres as it cannot find sufficient food in shallow waters. It feeds on other fish and molluscs.

Its colour is usually brown or black and it has green bluish eyes.

Another big fish, this time a giant dolphin, was found dead on Wednesday morning on Ayios Epiktitou beach in Kyrenia near the Shyna Beach Club.

It was moved from the beach by a digger.