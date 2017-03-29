Man arrested for alleged attack on ex-girlfriend

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Paphos whilst he was at lunch on Wednesday for allegedly abducting and assaulting his girlfriend.

A 21-year-old woman reported to police on Tuesday that on March 26 she was at the Kato Paphos harbour with her employer distributing advertising flyers when the man approached in a car, pulled her into the vehicle and drove off.

She told the authorities that she jumped out of the moving car injuring her hand.

The 22-year-old was her boyfriend but they were estranged at the time.

When the arrested man was questioned he denied he had used violence to pull the woman into the car.

