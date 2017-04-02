Nicosia’s bacon sarnie sandwich legacy lives on

By Evie Andreou

The owner of a historic Nicosia sandwich shop that has been serving its customers since 1955 has pledged to continue its legacy, when it moves to a new location following the demolition of its century-old premises, which are part of the old GSP stadium in Nicosia.

The sandwich place of Giorgos Yiapanas is a landmark for generations of Cypriots who enjoyed its trademark sausage-bacon-tomato sandwiches before or after the football matches played at the old stadium.

The stadium – built in 1902 to house ‘The Pancyprian’ gymnastics club (GSP) – hosted its last match in 1991, but even after it closed down, Yiapanas’ shop remained, serving its loyal customers.

But now the shop, which is incorporated in the stands of the old stadium, is slated for demolition, along with all the other stadium buildings, to make room for the development of the site, at present a dusty car park.

Earlier in the week, the interior minister announced that the site will be given to the Nicosia municipality to oversee its redevelopment – into an underground car-park, a park and an amphitheatre – which is expected to begin in 18 months to two years’ time.

The business owners who rent the premises that are part of the stadium complex, were informed last December that they had to evacuate the premises.

“There is no way we will shut the business down. We want to carry on in a new place,” Florentia Yiapana, daughter of founder Giorgos, told the Sunday Mail.

Her father had opened the current shop in 1955, when he moved to Nicosia from the village of Polystipos, aged 22.

“He died in 2009, but until the last moment he was here,” Yiapana said.

She has been running the business since her father’s death and is determined to continue his legacy.

“It is the end of an era for the existing infrastructure. We want to continue the tradition in a new place. I have been to his shop ever since I was a child, I don’t want to shut the business down,” Yiapana said.

Another incentive for staying open is the customers.

“So many people come here every day and ask us if we are closing sown, if we are relocating. I love this job, and I love it even more when I see people express their interest and concern that we are leaving,” she said.

As the deadline to move out expired on Friday, the shop will remain closed until after Easter, Yiapana said to give time to move to the new premises on 2 Stasandrou street.

“I’m doing this for my father, myself and our customers. The name Yiapanas goes with that of the GSP. Whichever you mention, the other pops in your head,” she said. “The [old] GSP is no more but I would like to believe that Yiapanas will continue to exist.”

So, what, exactly, makes a Yiapanas sandwich so special?

An important element is grease.

“When I was a child, it was the only place outside the stadium one could buy a sandwich from. I remember how greasy they were, but so tasty,” Christos Theodorou, 46, said.

“One thing I remember is that as soon as we got the sandwich, the paper that it was wrapped in – and it was double wrapped – was instantly turning clear from the grease,” 52-year-old Michalis Iacovou said.

Just mention the name Yiapanas and aficionados rush down memory lane talking of the football matches they watched at the stadium, the Yiapanas sandwiches they ate, and how, even after the stadium closed down, the shop was still a must-eat place.

“As children, we used to go to the GSP stadium to watch football matches and then get sandwiches from Yiapanas, but after the stadium closed down, we would still go there to grab a bite. His sandwiches were renowned,” another fan, Costas Andreou, 35, told the Sunday Mail.

He added that Yiapanas’ sandwiches were only comparable to another snack.

“The lahmajoun that was sold by vendors outside the horse race track in Ayios Dhometios until the 1990s.”

Yiapanas – 2, Stasandrou St, Nicosia. Tel: 99058176