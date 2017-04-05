The most engaged-with Facebook sites revealed

TV stations Antenna and Sigma and Heart Cyprus have the most popular Facebook pages in Cyprus in terms of the rate at which people comment, share or like the page, a new study shows.

The study was carried out by Limassol based design company FOUNDiiD and published by researcher and social psychologist Paul McEvoy.

In his February 2017 report McEvoy reported that Cyprus has the highest percentage of Facebook users in Europe. Nearly all the country’s internet users, 94 per cent, are subscribers.

This month he decided to get into more detail regarding the popular social media, which showed that the top ten Cypriot companies have 50,000 to 100,000 followers, a group where a strong engagement rate is more than 0.19 per cent.

“Businesses have a very weak engagement rate,” McEvoy explained, “maybe 10,000 people will look at a page but only one might respond. The only way where more people respond is sometimes when there is a promotion.”

A case in point is Lidl Cyprus. It is first in terms of numbers with 86,943 followers but has a very low engagement rate of 0.06 per cent. Ant1two which is next on the list has slightly fewer followers, 86,211 but a much stronger engagement rate of 2 per cent.

In total, Cyprus’ four districts have more than 3,700 local business pages on Facebook, most (1,212) in Limassol, followed by Nicosia with 1,064, Paphos with 954 and Larnaca with 486.

60 per cent of consumers check a Facebook business page before physically visiting. Restaurants attract the highest perceived engagement rate, with 38 per cent saying this is the business they engage with most on Facebook, more than double the next highest business types, education / training and beauty / spa.