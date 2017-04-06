Pafos2017 issues an open call for summer show performers

Pafos2017 has issued an open call for participation in the cultural capital’s spectacular summer event, which will be presented on and around Paphos castle and harbour.

The upcoming large scale outdoor production “Eternal Voyages”, will take place on July 1.

The main summer event is free and tells the story of conquerors, visitors, pilgrims, migrants and refugees in a performance based on modern technology, music and performing arts. Groups from Paphos will parade under lights, projections and special effects, making them visible from every corner of the city.

Along with partner Walk the Plank, the British outdoor events company, Pafos2017 announced that they are looking for a female Cypriot actor/voice-over artist, a male Cypriot actor, 20 professional/semi-professional dancers, performance groups, college/university students and school and community groups.

A Pafos2017 spokesman said that the event promises to be spectacular, utilising dramatic performance including poetical texts and songs in both English and Greek.

“There will be dance, mass choreography, processional performance, acrobatic aerialists, fire drawing, a water spectacle, dynamic lighting and sound design accompanied by an original musical score and awe inspiring special effects including a pyrotechnic finale.”

Paphos took over the cultural capital of Europe title on January 1, 2017, an honour it shares with Aarhus in Denmark. Its opening ceremony in central Paphos in January, which was also staged by Walk the Plank was widely praised.

The overall summer show will be around one and a half hours’ long and feature three travellers, whose individual stories unfold as they arrive by land, sea and air.

The castle will take centre stage, illustrating the stories of the three from ancient times up to the present day, using projections and high quality digital animation and mapping.

The roles up for grabs include: A female air traveller aged between 35-45, with a warm and authoritative voice, (Greek and English). Auditions will be held on April 12. Interested parties should email CV and voice show reel to: clare@walktheplank.co.uk.

A Cypriot actor is required for the role of male sea traveller, aged 30 – 45, and able to speak Greek and English. Auditions will be held on April 12. Acting CVs should be forwarded to: clare@walktheplank.co.uk

Male and female castle performers aged 16 plus are also required, and will perform choreographed moves to a dramatic sound track. They will work alongside the show’s artistic director, taking part in workshops prior to the week leading up to the show.

The artistic director will deliver a show presentation, outlining these opportunities to schools/ colleges and their students on April 13. Workshops will take place on either June 5, 6 and 7, with onsite rehearsals on June 27.

To apply email: info@pafos2017.eu

In addition, male and female procession participants aged 11 years old and up, are needed and will be given the opportunity to take part in one of the two processions in the show. They will take part in performance workshops on June 26– 29, with a world class choreographer, learning how to use props to animate the procession.

“The artistic director will come and give a presentation around the show, outlining these opportunities to you and your students or groups, on April 13. We are looking to recruit 100 local participants from various different groups and schools across Paphos,” said the spokesman.

Interested parties should email: info@pafos2017.eu

Finally, twenty professional and semi-professional dancers are required, they will work with a local choreographer in the weeks leading up to event. Auditions will take place on April 12. CVs should be emailed to: clare@walktheplank.co.uk

Full details at www.pafos2017.eu