An out-of-this-world television experience from MTN

In a pleasant event, MTN unveiled its new service, MTN TV. The event was held on Wednesday, April 5, at Barrafino with selected guests, who had the chance to learn more about MTN TV, its content and the unique interactive services it offers. The guest-list included representatives of the media and associates.

Addressing the event, CEO of MTN Cyprus Philip Van Dalcen said MTN “grows by the day”.

“Because we have created a tradition in technology and innovation, we could not enter the television field without being one step ahead,” he said.

“So, in addition to television at home, we offer MTN TV subscribers the opportunity to enjoy television on the move, with TV Go.”

A detailed presentation of the service and MTN TV’s rich content was given by MTN’s Senior Manager Innovation-New Business Development.

MTN TV offers a unique television experience, with over 40 local and international channels on two separate packages, which will be available at great prices.

The Standard Package is offered at €9.90 per month and includes 41 local and international channels, while the Complete Package, on offer at €19.90 per month, includes 54 local and international channels, including all Novacinema and Novasports channels.

Additionally, with TV Go, MTN TV subscribers can enjoy their favourite content from selected channels outside their home, on their tablet or smartphone, by downloading the free app, available for iOS and Android devices. Further, TV Go allows all MTN TV subscribers to watch different channels on TV and their tablet or mobile device, through the Multiview option.

Also, through the Record option, subscribers have the opportunity to record their favourite programming for later viewing, up to 20 hours later, while the Replay function allows users to rewind a channel’s programming up to 7 days. Both functions are available for selected local and international channels.

MTN continues to offer always more – and now it is here to offer an out-of-this-world experience for its subscribers in the television field, too. For more information, please visit MTN stores and selected partners across Cyprus.

All information relating to MTN TV, along with answers to frequently-asked questions, are available at www.mtntv.com.cy, which has been laid out to present all relevant information and recommended choices from MTN TV’s content, whether in movies, TV series, children’s shows, or sports events.