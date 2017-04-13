Cobalt to launch Larnaca-Beirut flights from May 1

April 13th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Cobalt to launch Larnaca-Beirut flights from May 1

Cypriot airline Cobalt announced on Thursday the introduction of a new route to the company’s flight schedule, which connects Cyprus via direct flights to Beirut.

According to the announcement, the airline’s direct flights from Larnaca to Beirut will be launched on May 1.

The new route is scheduled to operate seven times a week, with a lower one-way price of €55.

Specifically, the flights are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday and Friday. In addition, there will be another two flights, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, every Thursday and Sunday.

The traveling public can find more details about the flights of Cobalt Air at the company’s website www.cobalt.aero

The company has also plans to expand its reach to destinations which were not traditionally directly connected to Cyprus such as China, India and USA.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information