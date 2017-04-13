Cobalt to launch Larnaca-Beirut flights from May 1

Cypriot airline Cobalt announced on Thursday the introduction of a new route to the company’s flight schedule, which connects Cyprus via direct flights to Beirut.

According to the announcement, the airline’s direct flights from Larnaca to Beirut will be launched on May 1.

The new route is scheduled to operate seven times a week, with a lower one-way price of €55.

Specifically, the flights are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday and Friday. In addition, there will be another two flights, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, every Thursday and Sunday.

The traveling public can find more details about the flights of Cobalt Air at the company’s website www.cobalt.aero

The company has also plans to expand its reach to destinations which were not traditionally directly connected to Cyprus such as China, India and USA.