Bad weather on the cards for Easter

Cyprus could see scattered showers and maybe some hailstorms in the days leading up to Easter, according to the latest weather forecast.

On the weekend and Monday, there will be increased clouds and isolated rains and thunderstorms, mainly in the highlands and inland areas.

Temperatures will gradually rise.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms were also expected on Friday, the meteorological service said. The temperature will rise to around 22C.



“Showers are likely to continue late on Friday and maybe early Saturday before the skies start to clear,” Met service official, Panagiotis Lingis said.

On Friday night, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and isolated showers are likely to fall, especially in the highlands.

The temperature will drop to 10C in the Nicosia area, 14C on the coast and at 6C in the highlands.



