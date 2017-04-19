Pedestrian sustains head injury after being hit by car

A 42-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Kissonerga, Paphos on Tuesday evening and is being treated at the intensive care unit at the Paphos General Hospital with a severe head injury.

The incident occured at around 10.30pm after a car entering Mosfilion street from Coral Bay hit the pedestrian who appeared to have been walking in the middle of the road.

Police strongly suspect that the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol and was wasn’t able to balance his steps while walking along the road.