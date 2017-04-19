Turkish military exercises

April 19th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Turkish military exercises

A Turkish naval military exercise within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and Nicosia’s flight information region (FIR) took place on Wednesday morning.

Ankara issued on Monday two marine advisories or Navtex for large areas west and southwest of Paphos for exercises, as well as for an area a few nautical miles off the coast of Larnaca. The areas for which the Navtex were issued, included part of Cyprus’ offshore blocks.

The Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) had warned sailors within Cyprus’ search and rescue region that the advisories concerning Turkish military activities “had been broadcasted by an unauthorised station and are illegal and dangerous for the safety of navigation”.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information