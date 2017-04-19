Warburton captains the Lions, no place for Hartley

April 19th, 2017

British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton poses with head coach Warren Gatland after the squad announcement

Wales flanker Sam Warburton was confirmed as captain of the British and Irish Lions for the second time on Wednesday but, as widely predicted, there was no place in the squad to tour New Zealand for England captain Dylan Hartley.

Warburton, 28, joins England’s Martin Johnson as the only men to have led the Lions twice, having skippered them on the 2013 tour of Australia.

Other notable names revealed by coach Warren Gatland were Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler, who has yet to start a Test for England, England centres Jonathan Joseph and Ben Te’o and Wales number eight Ross Moriarty.

In the 41-man squad there are 16 Englishmen, 12 from Wales, 11 Irish and two Scots.

