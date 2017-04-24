The absolute summer experience returns on April 30th

Preparation is underway and will soon be completed, as Fasouri Watermania Waterpark in Limassol prepares to receive its thousands of visitors this year, too.

The waterpark opens on Sunday, April 30th, and prepares to offer for another year the absolute refreshing and fun summer recreation in its plush green environment.

Across an area of 105.000 squared metres, with parking available for all visitors, with 30 different options of games for children and adults, and with nine individual food and drink spots, its trained staff prepares to offer visitors relaxing, care-free, and adventurous moments.

You may choose to move at breath-taking speed on the waterpark’s daring slides for an adrenaline boost, or lay back in the lazy river. The selection of culinary options will pose a dilemma.

The absolute summer experience is acknowledged and proven by international accolades awarded every year by international tourist organisations and bodies.

Fasouri Warermania Waterpark will continue its individual and family offers for fans, starting with the first visit on Sunday, April 30th, when the park opens its gates, for the first 118 visitors who will be allowed free entrance!