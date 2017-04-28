Eight years for man who killed his mother

A 36-year-old Nicosia man was jailed for eight years on Friday for stabbing his mother to death on the morning of November 11, 2016.

The man was found guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of his mother, 65, in Ayios Dhometios.

Following the incident, he rode his moped to a nearby police station, handed in two knives and admitted to killing his mother.

People who knew the suspect said at the time that he lived with his parents and that he was suffering from psychological problems and had been treated at Athalassa psychiatric hospital in the past.

Examinations at the scene determined the woman, who was found face down next to her bed, was stabbed more than once, in the neck and face.