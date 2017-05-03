Apoel and Apollon cruise into Cyprus Cup final

Champions Apoel will play holders Apollon in a tasty-looking final on May 24

Apoel and Apollon booked heir tickets for the Cyprus Cup final on May 24 as the one-sided results of their first leg matches proved insurmountable for their opponents Doxa Katokopias and Anorthosis respectively.

Apoel who had won the away leg 2-0 last Wednesday, hit five past Doxa with Aloneftis, Artymatas and Bertoglio getting on the scoresheet in the first 45 minutes.

Igor de Camargo, who could have scored a hat-trick in the first half, finally found the net in the 71st minute, ending a barren eight-week period, with substitute Vinicius wrapping up the score ten minutes from time.

In the other semi-final, Anorthosis beat holders Apollon thanks to a goal late in the first half by Oliveira, but it was far too little, too late.

Anorthosis, who had lost the first leg 6-0, were the better team throughout the game but Apollon goalkeeper Bruno Vale was in fine form, especially in the second half, where he kept out the home side’s misfiring forwards.

Information