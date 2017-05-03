Apoel and Apollon cruise into Cyprus Cup final

Apoel and Apollon booked heir tickets for the Cyprus Cup final on May 24 as the one-sided results of their first leg matches proved insurmountable for their opponents Doxa Katokopias and Anorthosis respectively.

Apoel who had won the away leg 2-0 last Wednesday, hit five past Doxa with Aloneftis, Artymatas and Bertoglio getting on the scoresheet in the first 45 minutes.

Igor de Camargo, who could have scored a hat-trick in the first half, finally found the net in the 71st minute, ending a barren eight-week period, with substitute Vinicius wrapping up the score ten minutes from time.

In the other semi-final, Anorthosis beat holders Apollon thanks to a goal late in the first half by Oliveira, but it was far too little, too late.

Anorthosis, who had lost the first leg 6-0, were the better team throughout the game but Apollon goalkeeper Bruno Vale was in fine form, especially in the second half, where he kept out the home side’s misfiring forwards.