Nicosia and Paphos sing of travels

Two musical performances this week concentrate on travelling. The one brings to the forefront a spiritual journey while the second refers to the physical travelling of visitors from one place to another.

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Fondation in collaboration with the Board of Panayia Phaneromeni Church in Nicosia, will present a programme of Easter hymns of the Greek Orthodox church and classical melodies under the name ‘Musical Meetings’ tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The hymns will be performed by participants of the Byzantine Chorus of Panayia Phaneromeni church, while the classical pieces will be performed by amateur singers who will transport their love of music to the audience.

While Nicosia presents hymns and classical music, Paphos will present Greek singer Melina Kana on Saturday, when she performs at the Paphos Castle Square.

The performance, which is part of the European Capital of Culture – Pafos2017 official events, is under the name ‘Songs of Travelers’, referring to tourists, migrants and refugees that seek refuge in Paphos.

Kana, along with participants from schools around the island, will perform songs that tell of the sorrows that refugees and migrants face.

