Anastasiades fires deputy police chief, announces replacement (Update 1)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday fired deputy police chief Andreas Kyriacou, a move believed to be connected with his alleged involvement in the unauthorised leaking of confidential reports on a foiled assassination attempt and police corruption to the press.

A statement from the presidential palace said it was announcing the move “with regret” but said it was in the public interest.

It added that the president was replacing Kyriacou as deputy chief with Kypros Michaelides, the current Assistant Chief of Police.

Michaelides will be sworn in on Tuesday at the presidential palace.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides had said last week that Kyriacou appeared to have been behind the unauthorised leaking of confidential information including the tip from Serbian Interpol of a foiled assassination attempt and the likely leaker of a 2015 internal police report on preventing and combating corruption to an MP and the press.

If indicted, the deputy chief of police could face a sentence of one year in prison or a fine up to €1,700, or both for each leak.

In a statement announcing the key findings of a criminal investigation by former Supreme Court justice Andreas Paschalides and former police officials Panayiotis Pelagias and Agamemnon Demetriou, Clerides had said the investigation sought to establish whether members of police were involved in corruption or graft.

Police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou had said last week that a probe was to also be launched into four high-ranking police officers, including deputy police Kyriacou, related to the handling of information given by Interpol Serbia on last year’s Ayia Napa shooting.

The opinion of the state legal services had been requested police had said, as, in the existing Police (Disciplinary) Regulations there is no procedure for disciplinary action against the deputy chief.

Chrysostomou had last week ordered the immediate suspension of a sergeant and three officers following the letter of Clerides and the findings of the report into corruption in the police force. The four will be investigated for disciplinary offences related to their various activities on the basis of the findings and suggestions of the AG, police said.