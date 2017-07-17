Quattro Tekke

By  Emmelia Georgiou

After a long break from the music scene, Trio Tekke are back with a series of performances, one of which will be at Technopolis 20’s garden in Paphos on Friday.

The performances will promote the release of the band’s new album entitled Zivo, a collaboration with the English-Italian Drummer Dave De Rose. The album consists of original compositions and suggests a fresh, more electric sound, opening new doors for rembetiko by enhancing it with musical elements from Latin America, Africa, psychedelia and more.

The band is made up of Antonis Antoniou on vocals and tzouras, Lefteris Moumtzis on guitar and vocals, Colin Somervell on double and electric bass and their newest member Dave De Rose on percussion.

Live performance by the band. July 21. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420

