July 18th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 2 comments

Cavusoglu arrives in north to prepare roadmap

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the north on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the next steps for the Cyprus talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and political party leaders.

Cavusoglu is to meet Akinci first and later on is to join a working dinner with ‘Prime Minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun, ‘House speaker’ Sibel Siber, and the heads of the Democratic Party Serdar Denktas, of the Social Democratic Party Cemal Ozyigit, of the Republican Turkish Party Tufan Erhurman and ‘Foreign Minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu.

No statements are expected following the meeting, it was reported.

Cavusoglu, who headed the Turkish delegation at the talks at the inconclusive UN-backed talks in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana between June 28 and July 7, said prior to his arrival in the north that his visit aimed at preparing a roadmap for the future.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said that following the dead-end reached at the talks, for which he blamed the Greek and Greek Cypriot side, that from now on there will be other processes in Cyprus. “This process cannot go on this way forever,” Cavusoglu said.

These statements follow those of the Turkish side following the collapse of the talks, that Turkey would seek another way on the Cyprus issue outside the parameters of the UN. Both Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had spoken of a plan B and C for the Cyprus problem.

Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in Ankara that the process in Crans-Montana faltered due to the Greek and Greek Cypriot side, and that the latter has been spoiled by the EU as it is being rewarded no matter what it does.

“In 2004, they rejected the (UN) Annan Plan in a referendum, their elder brothers rewarded them and immediately took them into the EU. They spoiled them, of course. Whatever they do they find support. It is a tiny (EU) member and it is not only blocking Turkey’s EU membership but they also block many other processes. I mean, it is actually the EU that is encouraging this,” he said.

He also said that the Republic of Cyprus’ hydrocarbon search was one-sided.

“Greek Cypriots’ unilateral measures here are not right because Turkish Cypriots also have rights on the reserves around the island of Cyprus,” Cavusoglu said.

  • kypselian

    the one ans only reason turkey is blocked from the EU is human rights. they will never be able to enter the eu as long as erdogan is acting like a mafiaso

  • Muchacho

    Rich of Turkey to talk about unilateral action when they are guilty of the same type of unilateralism in 1974. Talking about ‘rewarding’ the RoC with EU membership, TCs were also ‘rewarded’ with EU rights. It’s not just Cyprus and Greece blocking Turkish entry to the EU, there are many chapters that Turkey has yet to satisfy anyway.

    The best part of all of this is Turkey accusing other countries of counter-productive and inflammatory actions when they are behaving like pirates and thugs cruising around every EEZ zone they can in the Med! Hypocritical scum.

