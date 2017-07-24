One killed, five injured in boat accident (updated)

July 24th, 2017

A 32-year-old Chinese woman was killed and five other individuals were injured, one serious, on Monday evening after the speedboat they were in crashed into rocks in the Blue Lagoon area in the Akamas, reports said.

She had been aboard a speedboat with a Chinese family of four who was holidaying in Cyprus and the boat’s operator, Minas Ioannou, who was seriously injured in the incident, which happened at around 7pm.

The children are said to be around 10 and 11, reports said. The woman who died is said to be a permanent resident of Cyprus living in Limassol.

 

The injured were collected by marine police and other boats, which were in the area. They were rushed to Latchi harbour where awaiting ambulances took them first to Polis hospital and then Paphos general hospital.

Police were trying to determine the circumstances of the accident.

 

  • I’llbeback

    Very sad for everyone. Especially the kids and the poor ladies husband. RIP.

  • Douglas

    I had to obtain my sailing Captains license for upto 30 foot craft before I was allowed to take my boat out, always been surprised with the ease in which tourist can hire sailing craft at marine areas in Cyprus.

    • I’llbeback

      Yes tourists are allowed to take out fast boats, race around on quad bikes and even kids get get hold of turbo charged scooters that are potentially deadly.

