The Guaba festival send-off on Sunday

Following on from yesterday’s article, and being true to our word, we will give you the lowdown on what will be on the agenda for the last day of the Guaba Festival on Sunday.

The line-up for the last day starts at noon with local DJ Geeos followed by DJ Ruben De Ronde at 4.30pm, David Gravell at 6pm and MaRLo from 7.30pm until 9pm.

De Ronde, from the Netherlands, keeps his progressive, trance and chill-out mindset always running, making sure every sound is personally curated. His dedication and hard work have made him a force to be reckoned with in the music world. He has played in international festivals and also been part of the A State of Trance tours with Armin Van Buuren around the globe. But that is not all, he is also a producer and he owns his own label, so his musical career is pretty much covered on every side.

Gravell, from Amsterdam, will bring the heart of trance to the Guaba stage. This DJ is changing the face of electronic music as we speak, fine-tuning it to become even more trance-based. His masterfully composed productions and high-energy live sets will get any crowd fist-pumping the air and jumping around.

Honoured with IDMA nominations for Best Trance DJ and Best Breakthrough DJ, Gravell is truly an original and a master of remixing.

Guaba Festival

Live performance by DJ Ruben De Ronde and David Gravell. July 30. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 12pm-9pm. Free before 3pm, €10 with a drink from 3pm-5pm and €15 with a drink after 5pm. Tel@ 96-340000