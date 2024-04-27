April 27, 2024

Snap shares jump nearly 30 per cent after first quarter beat

By Reuters News Service02
snapchat

Shares in Snap soared nearly 30 per cent in thin volume in Frankfurt on Friday after the owner of the photo messaging app beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue and user growth.

Snap shares jumped 29 per cent in early trading on the German market.

They rose as much as 25 per cent in after-hours trading in New York on Thursday.

