More cats than humans: population out of control

August 6th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 66 comments

Tala Monastery cat sanctuary is home to 750 animals

By Evie Andreou

Cyprus’ cat population is now a staggering 1.5 million animal according to welfare groups who blame years of chronic underfunding of spaying and neutering programmes.

Cat shelters are now overwhelmed while every town has its ‘cat ladies’ who feed the local cat population and often pay for vet bills out of their own pockets. Some public areas even have ‘cat stations’ established by animal lovers where the public can come and put out food.

A one-off grant of €75,000 for additional financial assistance towards the stray animal neutering scheme, approved by the cabinet this week, will do little to slow the rate of population growth animal groups say. The sum will bring the total state budget for the scheme to €125,000.

The Animal Party said the announcement was “a good start” but warned that for the money to be spent “properly and effectively”, a permanent state spaying and neutering programme should be in place to solve the “serious problem of the increase of the populations of abandoned dogs and cats”.

But for Dinos Ayiomamtis of the Cat Protection and Welfare Society (Cat Paws), the announcement was a mere pre-election trick, ahead of the presidential elections next year.

“I heard the announcement with a smirk on my face,” Ayiomamitis told the Sunday Mail. “We’ve heard similar announcements many times, but nothing was being done.”

Ayiomamitis said that up until five or six years ago the government used to give €50,000 annually for cat neutering which was equally distributed to each district. Government funding ceased completely for a number of years during the economic crisis. It resumed in 2015 but it was reduced to a mere €10,000 for the whole island. This meant €2,000 per district, translating to “neutering for 25 to 30 cats”.

Taking into account that there are around 1.5 million cats on the island, he said, “that’s nothing”.

“Last year they gave €5,000 for neutering and spaying of cats, which they deducted from the €50,000 they give in total as annual grant to around 25 animal shelters and animal welfare organisations,” he said.

To make matters worse, Ayiomamitis said that the government has not even specified whether the €75,000 announced this week was to go to cat or dog neutering.

A cat can give birth two to three times per year (Evie Andreou)

“The biggest problem is stray cats, not dogs. The problem with dogs is abandonment. Female cats, however, multiply at much faster rates – a female cat can get pregnant as young as four or five months old, and can give birth two to three times per year,” Ayiomamitis said.

The only way to tackle the chronic overpopulation of cats, he said, was for the government to give €100,000 for at least five years in a row. He added that funds should be distributed according to the cat population of each district.

But taking into account the history of state funding for this cause, he said, “to us this is empty promises. We thank them, and we are looking forward to receiving it if we finally get it.”

There has been a surge in cat numbers this year he said.

“We had many births, many abandonments which also led to increase of a disease which killed many kittens.”

For Dawn Foote, a volunteer at the Tala Monastery Cats sanctuary in Paphos, if the money is managed correctly, “it may have a very small impact”.

She added that the most important thing to do to reduce cat numbers is to educate owners on the benefits of spaying and neutering.

“Unfortunately, a lot of animal owners don’t use this service,” Foote said. Some even cite religious beliefs, that animals should be left “as God intended them to be”.

The sanctuary in Tala cares for around 750 cats and Foote said that at the beginning of the year they had hoped that all the neutering and spaying they had done in previous years had paid off. By the end of April they knew they had been proved wrong.

“Not a day has passed since then where we have not had kittens abandoned in the park, sometimes dogs as well,” she said.

If the government wants to get the cat numbers down, Foote said, they ought to introduce mobile neutering units; specially equipped cars, manned with veterinarians, travelling from area to area all over the island offering this service.

Ayiomamitis proposed that for animal welfare to be safeguarded, there should be an independent agency on the prevention of cruelty to animals in each district.

He said that the service the government wants to introduce to deal with animal welfare, would not be effective. “They will just appoint heads of ministries, bureaucrats and two to three representatives of animal welfare non-government organisations as a committee,” he said.

The agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that Anastasiades would unveil soon the government’s comprehensive policy on animal welfare.

Ayiomamitis was not the only one to see the government move as nothing more than an election ploy, especially since the announcement came a few days after presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos declared his programme on animal welfare if he is elected.

“The visit of Nicolas Papadopoulos to a stray animal shelter hastened the adoption of long-awaited government decisions on animal welfare – a chronic problem – and convinced us humble people of the sensitivity of President Anastasiades and his government for animals,” was the sarcastic response by the Solidarity Movement to the government’s announcement.

Cat Paws Cyprus runs a programme to help the public to neuter and spay stray cats they care for at reduced prices – €40 for females and €25 for males. It also arranges to neuter free of charge animals of families on welfare (up to two animals per year). For more information:  [email protected], Facebook/CAT P.A.W.S Cyprus, or call 99769025.

For more info on the work of Tala Monastery Cats: Facebook/Tala Monastery Cats

  • disqus_ZPlOdQqScB

    All owners fault fault for allowing then to breed in the first place-then abandoning them to become wild! so it goes on. Headline should read CARS not cats.

  • Anna Shakalis

    Trying to educate the locals on neutering cats is impossible! They see them only for rat/mice killings! Most of my neighborhood is over run with stray cats living in people’s gardens,being fed scraps & multiplying at an alarming rate! It is a serious problem here in Larnaca and not enough is being done,take a trip to tekke you will be shocked at the hundreds of cats there! Mostly dumped,interbred! The charity that looks after them cannot afford to neuter all of them,it’s a nightmare! Same applies to dogs! It’s about time the locals were educated via the TV stations! Instead of them showing these stupid Greek dramas they should make & put on educational programs & drum into them that animals need to treated appropriately ! If they can be brainwashed by the church they maybe just maybe the tv programs will be instilled into them!

    • Whazzzzzzup

      True many people need to be educated but also laws need to reflect our humanity and animal well being.

      • Anna Shakalis

        There are laws…but the uneducated don’t know what they are! 🙁

        • Whazzzzzzup

          Yes agreed but laws need to be implemented and followed up…just ain’t happening. Only when groups and individuals kick up a fuss is anything done which is unacceptable.

  • Barry D Fraser

    I’d honestly like to know where these numbers are coming from. Think about it, how many people do you see daily? How many cats do you see? Lets be realistic about this, if there are really more cats than people on island, as this “statistic” suggests, then we would be seeing 1-2 cats for every human we see on a daily basis. That is simply not the case.

    In the Paphos area there are a number of Privately Funded TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) Programs for Feral Cats which are actually having an impact on the Feral’s as well as the domestic cat population. The main issue is educating “owners” on the need for Spaying or Neutering – a cat does not need to have one litter before it can be taken in for the snip – it can be done as a kitten once it reaches 2Kg in weight.

    The way that the Government Funding is being administered and used is highly ineffective – the last “funding” made available consisted of vouchers which could only be used for a very limited time frame and only with specific Vets – many ended up not being used as by the time they were handed out, there was just not enough time to organise anything properly.

  • NICKDAVIS844

    Vet doctors should all offer a free day at least each year for free spaying of cats and only the medicens to be asked for. My wife has ended up with 22 cats and 4 dogs to feed and no escape from the ongoing responsibility to continue daily feeding but worse of all costing 40 euros for spaying is the more serious problem.

  • Meh

    Is cat hunting legal? Cat souvlaki anyone?

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Not a joke to those that love animals.

      • Neroli

        I love animals but not cats, my garden is over run with other people’s cats!

        • Whazzzzzzup

          You contradict yourself. You are not an animal lover, cats for your information are also pets.

          • Neroli

            I don’t care if they’re pets or not I don’t want them in my garden! If it was my dog going into others garden and messing everywhere, I would soon know about it!

            • Whazzzzzzup

              Maybe you should complain about the birds and other wildlife coming into your garden as well. We are talking about your neighbours cats, not their dogs, get real.

              • Neroli

                Read my comment again, obviously you have trouble reading. I don’t want anybody’s cats in my garden, messing and spraying.!

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  You seem to forget what you write, we are talking about cats yet you refer to dogs. Hey, how about you build a 15mtr wall surrounding your home and place netting on top to keep everything out and you in. Must be hard for you to share this planet.

                  • London Girl

                    Thank you! Exactly. Humans are the only species who think the earth belongs to them alone.

                    • NICKDAVIS844

                      They were first on this planet but don’t have a good lawyer..

                    • Vlora

                      Hahahahaaaaa:)))) Egyptians worshiped cats.No wonder.
                      What a beautiful and a proud animal!!!

                    • NICKDAVIS844

                      Was it Incas that when the Spanish invaded found out that they worshiped cats so they collected them and threatened to kill all the cats unless the Incas surrendered, ,and they did..

                    • Neroli

                      Not at all!!

                  • NICKDAVIS844

                    She is not bad on political comments though

                    • Vlora

                      who knows!!!

                  • Neroli

                    You still can’t read!

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  No-one is denying that you have a problem with cats but you need to address it correctly. As Barry says above “The main issue is educating “owners” on the need for Spaying or Neutering” Talk to your neighbours and local authority. My cat has been spayed and I love him to bits and all my neighbour know him and yes we have no rats or snakes. The only thing that bugs me are the bloody pigeons everywhere but hey that’s another issue that I’ve dealt with.

                  • Vlora

                    It seems as if you are talking about my cat.My cat is also very popular among neighbors .What they like most about him is that no other tom cat can enter the area:)).My cat ensures that the other tom goes away somehow.As he is neutered,so female cats are not after him. He is like a king in the area.:))))))

          • Vlora

            I am all for cats. Small animal but very independent .

        • London Girl

          Cats are animals. Therefore you are definitely not an animal lover. A dog lover maybe but that’s all.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Had you lived near a forest you would know the true worth of cats that keep the rats and snake population down. You don’t know what you are missing by not having a cat. When one of the cats hears my car engine from 400 mtrs away, it runs to the gate and waits for me to stroke it and when I have a hard day another cat always senses it and sleeps on my slippers while I watch tv. Seven cats answer to their names and each returns home when called.

          • Vlora

            A beautiful aspect about a cat’s character is its independent nature. Unlike a dog, a cat looks after itself very well .Love from someone who chooses you is better than the love of a dog .

          • Whazzzzzzup

            My cat is sat on my kitchen window every morning 0530hrs for his breakfast and patrols the whole house against other intruders so people complaining about neighbours cats need to get a cat 🙂

            • Vlora

              Mine too. He loves to wait for me sitting on the outside fence.Cats are very intelligent and sensitive animal and what I like most about cats that you can not force them to love you.They choose you .So,I tell you, if your cat loves you, you must be a good human being and he knows it.

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Agree totally, my wife loves him as well but he’s only loyal to me because I never scare him or shoo him away and he’s just as affectionate as any dog. Follows me on walks and waits for me when I get home but will not approach another human being he doesn’t know.

                • Anna Shakalis

                  Lovely…now can you teach the locals this is how cats are supposed to be looked after..that is after it has been neutered!

                  • Whazzzzzzup

                    I am a local Anna and we have other Cypriots living in our complex who also love their animals, cats and dogs. It’s just the nature of some people not to understand animals no matter their nationality.

                    • Vlora

                      It is everywhere.Not here only.

                    • Anna Shakalis

                      I agree, it’s all about educating the others! But on this tiny island there is nothing being broadcast in the public domain !

                • Vlora

                  You see how beautiful it is to be chosen. Cats are very choosy. very clean too. They look after themselves and actually I have found that cats are affectionate also .Unlike a dog who loves anyone with whom it starts living- a cat is selective.My cat, like yours is also a proud tom who is contented with his own home and own food in the home. :)))
                  Oh it is so great to discuss this beautiful species.

          • Neroli

            I’m sure everyone’s cats are wonderful! Personally I really don’t want them in my garden, digging up seeds and vege in garden and messing everywhere! End of!!

            • London Girl

              Yes we’ve all got that. So google ‘harmless cat repellant’. Doesn’t your dog chase them off? My dog loves ‘his’ cats but won’t let a strange cat come in.

  • Many of those citing religious beliefs as a reason not to spay and neuter are hypocrites. I have found this out from experience of trying to persuade them to spay and neuter when they complain about more and more kittens. THE ONLY way they will be persuaded is if it is FREE, and if they don’t have to travel with the cats. In other words tell them you will take the cats, get them done, bring them back and its won’t cost them a cent, you will see how many will be persuaded. I did it for a few, then they all come begging, ”please please, no money, no more cats, please take my friend’s cats”. They don’t want to pay, they don’t want to do anything, but do it all for them and their religious beliefs disappear.

  • lizzie

    Everywhere you go especially Kato Paphos(renamed Cato) the place stinks.
    All you see is cat lovers driving up to feed them.
    European City ofCats.

    • London Girl

      And you immediately blame the cats? Cats are cleaner than many humans.

      • Neroli

        Don’t agree! They’re all c….img in my garden

        • Whazzzzzzup

          Maybe you are a secret cat lady and just don’t know it.

          • Neroli

            Definitely not!!

        • London Girl

          There are harmless ways to keep them out. Teatree oil/lavendar oil sprinkled around – they don’t like the smell.

          • Neroli

            Im an aromatherapist! Tried those! But thanks

  • Grumpy Old Man

    “Unfortunately, a lot of animal owners don’t use this service,” Foote said. Some even cite religious beliefs, that animals should be left “as God intended them to be”. – Unfortunately this is the attitude I have come across in several villages I have lived in. Time to move into the 21st century…

  • n3wbi3

    its because people like my neighbor. she started feeding the stray’s, the 2 became 6 the 6 became 10 the 10 became 13 and so on, now, there are approx. 20-30 cats around here! They jump in from the kitchen window and have stolen from the kitchen sink meat that we have left to thaw for us to eat. They continuously use the garden as their toilet… yet, if I want to go on the rampage, I am anti human to these animals! NO my friends, people like my neighbor are, as if you decide to feed them, you must also get them vaccinated and spayed or neutered!

    • gelert

      You should always thaw meat and fish in the fridge., for health reasons. It will also not attract cats if you do this.

      • n3wbi3

        I shouldn’t have to worry about anyone elses cats IN MY HOUSE!

        • gelert

          I agree, but for your own sake don’t thaw meat and fish at room temperature.

  • Ergo Bibamus

    Wild animals will only breed if there is sufficient natural food. As soon as you interrupt his cycle by feeding them then the population will increase. The mistake, years ago , was to interfere with nature.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Are you saying hungry cats don’t have sex?

    • Neroli

      That is very true

  • Paul Smith

    Thank God for the cats, without them this island would be rat infested.

    • Yaz

      and they can catch and kill snakes and cockroaches, I for one am very thankful for this.

      • Vlora

        Indeed.

  • Yani

    As” majority rule” applies; Cats should claim Cyprus…..:)

    • Grumpy Old Man

      So would that be Greek or Turkish Cypriot cats ?

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Cats are settlers in Cyprus that were shipped over by a lady many hundreds of years ago because of the dangers from abundance of snakes . She released them on Stavronouni mountain in Larnaca and they scoffed up all the snakes. The lady is now called the St Helen but where the Church named after her is In Cyprus I don’t know.

  • Bunny

    There should be enforced cat licences at the same rate as dogs with distinctive ID collars and microchipping. Limit of 1 cat/apartment, 2 cats/house. Made illegal to feed or water any stray or feral cat with hefty fines. Marksmen employed to shoot humanely all cats without an official ID collar.

    • Yaz

      You are joking right???????? They are living things, how could you not feed or give them water? They catch and kill pests, such as snakes, mice, rats, cockroaches etc….without so many cats the whole island would be over run! Do you know how the Black Death started to spread so quickly at its height? People started killing cats thinking they were evil and part of magic, with the cats gone the rats flourished and the little fleas which passed the disease went on a rampage, rats ruled, fleas travelled on them far and wide….and people died….GOT TO LOVE CATS!

      • London Girl

        Absolutely Yaz. I prefer cats to a lot of people I’ve come across. And before everyone lays into me, yes, my cats are sterilised as are the strays that I feed.

  • Gulfstream

    Dear cat ladies stop feeding my cat.

    • London Girl

      Picture please so us cat ladies know who to look out for 🙂

