August 12th, 2017 Cyprus 5 comments

Tourist was more than 20 times over the drink-driving limit

A 24-year-old tourist is to appear before Famagusta district court on Monday after he was caught driving drunk in Ayia Napa, more than 20 times over the permitted limit.

The man was caught on Friday driving a quadbike in Ayia Napa while under the influence of alcohol. The initial breathalyser indicated 200 microgrammes, instead of the 9mg permitted by law. The man was not in a position to give a satisfactory second sample.

The permitted level for alcohol consumption is 22 mg, but for motorists with under three years’ driving experience as well as for drivers of taxis, buses and trucks it is 9mg.

 

  • divadi bear

    When people write and say, “one law for Cypriots and one law for foreigners”, I used to take this as well as being wrong, I did not believe it. I do now ! One driver is over the limit, and no mention of a Charge, (Cypriot or tourist-foreigner ?), the other a tourist and gets charged !!
    Anyone over the allowed %of alcohol, should lose their driving license immediately for one month, and the police should see that the car is picked up by the owner company.

  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    Nothing new , it is truly shocking how many people drive under the influence and very rarely does anything get done about it.

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    I must admit how many of us knew the different legal limits for the different categories of licence holder?Hands up, I did not!

  • Mr. Poopybutthole

    I bet my hat that was Russian Ivan

  • Douglas

    I hope the Police follow up with the time difference between when the rental company released the quadbike and this morons arrest.

