Tourist was more than 20 times over the drink-driving limit

A 24-year-old tourist is to appear before Famagusta district court on Monday after he was caught driving drunk in Ayia Napa, more than 20 times over the permitted limit.

The man was caught on Friday driving a quadbike in Ayia Napa while under the influence of alcohol. The initial breathalyser indicated 200 microgrammes, instead of the 9mg permitted by law. The man was not in a position to give a satisfactory second sample.

The permitted level for alcohol consumption is 22 mg, but for motorists with under three years’ driving experience as well as for drivers of taxis, buses and trucks it is 9mg.