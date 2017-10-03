Woman hospitalised after being hit by two cars

A 36-year-old woman is in serious condition at Paralimni general hospital after being hit by two cars on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the accidents occurred at around 6am, while the woman was walking along the Sotira to Paralimni road.

She was first hit by the door mirror of a car driven by a 29-year-old man, which caused her to fall. While she was kneeling on the tarmac, she was hit by another car driven by a 51-year-old.

She was transferred to Paralimni general hospital, where she was diagnosed with fractures in various parts of her body. Her condition is deemed as serious but not critical, police said.

The 29-year-old told police that, as soon as he realised he had hit the woman, he did a U-turn to go back find her, and saw the second car hitting her while she was still on the tarmac.

Both drivers remained at the scene and alerted the police and ambulance. Breathalyser tests given to them indicated zero alcohol consumption.

Police said that both drivers had been driving at low speed and that visibility was low in the area as it was still dark and the street lights were off.