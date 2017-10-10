Britain ‘could join Nafta if it fails to get Brexit trade deal’

October 10th, 2017 Americas, Britain, World 11 comments

A Union Jack flag flutters next to European Union flags ahead of a visit from Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2016

Britain could join a formal trade alliance with the United States, Canada and Mexico if the European Union refuses to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

The newspaper said British ministers were looking at the idea of joining the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) as part of planning for possibility of Britain leaving the EU in March 2019 without a trade deal.

Britain’s international trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Britain is currently negotiating the terms of its divorce from the EU though Prime Minister Theresa May is pushing to move onto discussions about a major free trade deal with the world’s biggest trading bloc.

With the clock ticking down towards Brexit day in 2019, British ministers are exploring what they will do if the world’s fifth largest economy drops out of the EU without a clear trade deal.

Besides aiming to clinch a US trade deal or forming some new trade grouping, some British supporters of Brexit have pondered joining an existing trade deal such as Nafta.

But US President Donald Trump has warned he may terminate the 1994 Nafta deal because he says it does not serve US economic interests.

If Britain did join Nafta, manufacturers wanting to export to the EU and North America would have to produce goods in accordance with the two separate sets of rules, according to trade analysts.

Britain, whose regulation has been within the EU’s orbit for over 40 years, would also have to shift towards the North American model for services, goods, competition policy and data protection.

The EU is Britain’s biggest single export market, accounting for about 50 per cent of goods exports in August. The United States was the single biggest destination for British exports, accounting for 14 per cent in August.

    Oh yes, great idea, then even more in the pocket of the US – I think not – they will stuff the UK well and truly. Bombardier is a fine example of what they are capable of. Stay away from the Yanks.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    Not a bad idea and something that has been discussed a number of times since the beginning of brexit talks.

    The advantage of Nafta from a British perspective is that its a pure trade union, exactly what the British people has been looking for and access to a massive market.

    Nafta nations is their turn would get access to the UK, a massive wealthy market)

    • Roof Tile

      Fantasy

    • Gipsy Eyes

      We have a huge trade deficit with the EU in goods which is only balanced by our financial services. So I would imagine the existing NAFTA economies will welcome our membership as they too will be able to dump all their goods here. The question is what are we going to sell them? Financial services? That is not going to create the manufacturing jobs that people were promised. Two weeks ago the journalist Peter Hitchens pointed out that everyone wants to do trade deals with the UK because they can sell us their goods without the need to buy from us since we don’t actually make any thing.
      Dyson makes me laugh. He’s regularly wheeled out as the model of British manufacturing ingenuity a devout Brexiteer. I can’t afford his vacuum cleaners so I’m not too sure how many he’ll sell in Mexico.

  • gentlegiant161

    Trump tariffs on Belfasts Bombardier aircraft works make this story a bit of a Tory Telegraph fairy tale… not the first either..
    And buying America’s F35 aircraft hasn’t helped British Aerospace who have announced almost 2000 job losses ….
    Unfortunately the falling pound has left a hole in the MODs budget

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Will it continue to be called the North American Free Trade Agreement or will it be changed to the “Special Relationship”?
    Isn’t Trump trying to pen the Mexicans on their side of the border while Canada and Britain are facing the threat of a 300% on their aeroplanes. I’m curious to see how that’s going to work!

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      north atlantic free trade agreement is whats been suggested

      • Roof Tile

        You missed the point me thinks – It rightly the North American…..

        • Barry White

          Not to worry, after all some say that Cyprus is in Europe although hundreds of kilometers east of Istanbul.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Is there such an agreement? It would funny really if it is true: all three existing members are between the Pacific and the Atlantic while Britain is between the North Sea, English Channel and the Irish Sea. Ok Cornwall gets a rinse from the Atlantic.
        Anyway, it’s just as well trade agreements take an age to negotiate because by the time they come up with a name that covers all those seas and oceans Trump won’t be around anymore.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    the signs of desperation are already looming. Fortunately this is all off a baseless report…

