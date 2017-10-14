United frustrate Liverpool in disappointing derby

A cautious Manchester United frustrated Liverpool as a lacklustre North-West derby ended 0-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

United manager Jose Mourinho set his team up to limit the space and opportunities for Liverpool’s attack and that approach worked at the expense of any real adventure from the visitors.

Liverpool’s best opening came in the 35th minute but United goalkeeper David De Gea pulled off a superb save with his legs to keep out a shot from Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah’s follow up was wide.

United created little beyond a Romelu Lukaku shot two minutes before the interval which was well dealt with by keeper Simon Mignolet.

The draw leaves United alone at the top of the table on 20 points although Manchester City, who are now a point behind, can regain first place when they host Stoke City later on Saturday.