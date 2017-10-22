Bishop imposes ban after ‘oral sex’ wedding photo

October 22nd, 2017 Cyprus 24 comments

Bishop imposes ban after ‘oral sex’ wedding photo

Mark and Samantha Simons outside Ayia Thekla chapel in Ayia Napa

 

THE BISHOP of Constantia Vasilios sent a letter to mayors of the Famagusta district informing them that his bishopric decided to ban photo-shoots of couples outside churches and chapels after civil weddings.

The reason was a photo published in the British press recently and circulated on social media, showing a newly-wed couple from the UK simulating oral sex outside the Ayia Thekla chapel in Ayia Napa.  The Constantia Bishopric said that it had reported the incident to the Attorney-general.

This type of wedding photos were becoming a trend, said the bishopric, which fears that more of its churches could become the background of such “obscene scenes”.

“The trend among foreign couples, having their civil marriage ceremonies in Cyprus, circulating on the internet ‘wedding’ photos with obscene scenes is alarming,” the letter said.

The bishop said that he has already reported this case to the AG, as it was a violation of public decency, and demanded action.

“To avoid similar incidents, we decided to forbid photo-shoots of civil marriages outside churches and chapels,” the letter said.

The couple from the UK, Mark and Samantha Simons, married in a civil ceremony in May in Cyprus. They told The Sun newspaper last week they took the photo “for a laugh”.

A similar photo of another couple, taken on the Greek island of Rhodes, caused the ire of the local bishop who banned all foreign weddings at the chapel of Ayios Pavlos. The couple could now be sued by others that had to cancel civil wedding ceremonies at the Rhodes chapel, The Sun said.

  • Veritas

    This is the kind of news that readers of The Sun prefer, the intellectual elite of Britain. Most probably this couple belong to this category.

  • Stefcy

    They must have been drunk.
    Just hope they didn’t drive the car.
    Can´t imagine someone sober wanting a pic like that.

    • Adele is back x

      Just morons Stefcy.

      • Stefcy

        Adele sweetheart, I don´t think morons behave that bad. It´s more like they are drug addicted and want to show the world how cool they are.

        • Adele is back x

          I’m not sure Stefcy I’m just glad I don’t have them as neighbors lol.

    • HighTide

      Blackpool humour.

  • Ardana

    Absolutely disgraceful behaviour. Shows the type of person is coming to Cyprus.

    • Adele is back x

      Wouldn’t be able to do it in the UK would be locked up … sometimes it’s embarrassing to admit I’m British.

  • Adele is back x

    Bloody idiots.

  • Al

    This couple will have a horrible married life which will end in disaster for
    disrespecting the church.Serve them right.

  • Evergreen

    An extremely indecent and inappropriate action in public.Highly uncivilized .

  • Parthenon

    The British are not Christians, they are mostly Atheist. Fastest growing religion in UK is actually Islam.

    • mustafa balci

      Atheism is the future f..k all religions no benefit to humanity

    • Adele is back x

      You have a good point.

  • Whazzzzzzup

    “Anything for a laugh” why not let the best man have a go and while your at it why not the father-in-law, it’s just a laugh for the family album…pathetic.

    • Evergreen

      Really pathetic.

  • Mario

    Idiotic…the women are worse than the men, why would they agree to have a pic like that taken? Mind you, that’s probably why they’re married, as crass as each other.
    I wouldn’t ask my wife to pose like that for a pic and if I did, at best I’d get a slap around the head – shows total disregard for their new wives…

    • Adele is back x

      Or a kick in the goolies.

  • Monica

    Although I agree that such events are a ‘risqué joke’ (?) …. They show crass insensitivity to those who follow the creed associated with such buildings.
    The Bishop will find it impossible to monitor, as such actions can be effected at a later stage (not at the time of the weddings).
    I’m afraid that ignoring such events, and treating them with any contempt they deserve, would be a better option, I think.

  • Kyrenia

    Sad reflection on the British. Their reputation abroad goes from bad to worse.

    • LMS

      I fear you’re right. Although we’re not all bad.. I personally find this sort of picture to be cheap, nasty, vile, crass and embarrassing.

    • anastasia

      A nation’s reputation does not and should not depend on some idiots and their crass behaviour.

    • Adele is back x

      Yes although I’m British most are stupid…..And embarrassing I’m glad I look more unlike the typical Brit.

    • Neroli

      Idiot comment! There are cretins in all countries

