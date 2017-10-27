Harvey Weinstein is suing the Weinstein Company

The producer – who was sacked by the company earlier this month – has claimed there are messages on there that will absolve him from the sexual harassment claims made against him.

The lawsuit – which was filed in Delaware on Thursday (26.10.17) – reads: “Mr Weinstein believes that his email account – which is the primary, if not only, account he used during the term of his employment by the company – will contain information exonerating him, and therefore the company, from claims that may be asserted against him or the company … Mr Weinstein seeks no more than to be able to have access to the same information as his brother [Bob] does to

prevent further harm to the company.”

It comes after Harvey’s brother Bob revealed he is calling for the 65-year-old producer to lose his ownership interest in The Weinstein Company.

Referring to Harvey’s plan to fight his firing, Bob said: “Anybody can do what they want to do. I cannot control other people’s actions. But he was fired by the board, okay? I was on that board. I fired him. He can fight. It will be a losing fight …

“That is correct [that he has ownership interest in the company] and we are going to seek to sever that. It can’t be done that quickly. But I am on it 24/7 and so is David Glasser and so is the board of directors that remain and so are the shareholders. This is being dealt with.”

Harvey – who co-founded The Weinstein Company with his brother Bob in 2005 – has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex made against him.