December 13th, 2017 Americas, FRONT PAGE, Middle East 5 comments

OIC: Trump Jerusalem move marks US withdrawal from peace process

Leaders and representatives of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states pose for a group photo during an extraordinary meeting in Istanbul

A draft declaration prepared for a summit of Muslim leaders on Wednesday said they considered Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as a sign of US withdrawal from its role as a sponsor of Middle East peace.

The draft statement said leaders, ministers and officials from more than 50 Muslim countries “declare East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, and invite all countries to recognise the State of Palestine and East Jerusalem as its occupied capital.”

A copy of the draft declaration, tweeted by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said the meeting rejected and condemned the US move “in the strongest terms”.

It described the US decision as “a deliberate undermining of all peace efforts, an impetus (for) extremism and terrorism, and a threat to international peace and security”.

Wednesday’s summit was hosted by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who has bitterly criticised the United States, a Nato ally, for its stance on Jerusalem.

The city, revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims alike, is home to Islam’s third holiest site and has been at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades. Israel captured Arab East Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it in an action not recognised internationally.

  • Guest

    The photographer forgot to tell them to smile for the camera. 🙂

  • NadavKatz

    The peace process between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) ceased once the PLO, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, refused to respond in 2014 to Secretary of State, John Kerry’s Contour-for-Peace.

    He acted in the same way when Mr. Olmert of Israel and Mr. Bush presented him in 2008 with a peace offer.

    And, he acted in the same way when his predecessor, Yasser Arafat, walked away from a peace offer presented to him by Mr. Barak of Israel and Mr. Clinton of the US in 2000.

    The question that must be asked: Do the Muslim-Arabs want to live in peace with the liberal-democratic and sovereign nation-state of the Jewish people, the State of Israel, or do they rather want to perpetuate the conflict and strife with the hope that some day they will be able to achieve what they set out to do in 1964 – as reflected in the PLO Charter – which is the demise of the State of Israel and the “cleansing” of the national home of the Jewish people of its Jews, through all means….??

    • ROC..

      Stop trolling us with your properganda, we all know that any peace solution is all based on one way traffic, its either the Israely way or the highway, so stop painting Israel as the country that seeks peace, peace is only if you agree thier terms.

      • Guest

        Why are you so anti-Israel? I thought you disliked the idea of divided capitals be it Nicosia or Jerusalem. Cyprus and Israel (as well as Greece and Israel, Egypt and Israel, Cyprus and Egypt, and Greece and Egypt) have close and friendly relations not only at state level but also at the peole level, because of Turkey especially under the Islamist Erdogan which is very hostile to all of them. All of them have united against Turkey and have many projects together.

      • NadavKatz

        Why do you assume that factually based rational observation is a form of “propaganda”?

