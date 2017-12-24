Expropriation of BoC deposits was most certainly not ‘the only sensible thing to do’

December 24th, 2017

Your editorial (Cyprus Mail, December 21) regarding the expropriation of deposits from the Bank of Cyprus during the financial crisis states that this was “harsh” but “the only sensible thing to do”.
Why was it “sensible” to expropriate funds only from the Bank of Cyprus? Why not include some of the other 15 or more banks operating in Cyprus at the time. Why not insurance companies, oil companies, etc..
The funds expropriated by this “sensible” course included those of charities, hospitals, educational institutions, small businesses, provident funds. etc., whose only mistake was to deposit their money in the country’s largest (and widely considered as the safest) bank.
Your editorial did not mention the legal basis for the expropriation of these funds. Probably because there was none.

Jim Leontiades, Nicosia

  • alexander reutersward

    The alternative is to let the banks go bankrupt, would have been a good idea..

    • European Citizen

      It actually would be a good idea. This is how it has been done everywhere, and the laws are written to preclude such an outcome. However, “clever” bankers decided to take a crap on all the laws, and hide behind complacency of inexperienced administration of the government. Only the government to blame…

  • konstabo

    more ELA was given to these two banks then the entire bailout of the state , 9 billion to laiki and 5 to bank of cyprus , who gives this kind of money to a bankrupt institution answer nobody in there right mind , was the ELA returned , yes promptly within a few years so what was the necessity to steal any deposits or to bail in anybodys money answer nobody knows , voodoo magic comes to mind or perhaps some creative new innovation made up at the time never to be applied again because its just pure theft……

    • Disenchanted

      Simple answer: to prevent financial meltdown, in which everyone would be much worse off, the country insolvent and out of the EU. ELA was a saviour, but it takes a good grasp of Banking to understand this.

      • konstabo

        what is there to understand that the banks can steal customers money to save themselves but those people have no recourse to justice because they cant find anybodys money to steal like the bank and the govt did , the article says it was wrong to appropriate deposits it was not a sensible thing to do , dont fall for the billionair bankers tricks claiming there was no other way they simply evaded responsibility for there actions and also the govt was bankrupt thats why the
        theft so that they would take no losses on themselves , actually they dont like to loose a single penny , but rather would expect others to sacrifice there entire savings to save them , dont be fulled by complex economic lingo that nobody can understand , bail in and appropriation is just fancy words for theft……

        • Disenchanted

          You are very confused. In capitalism, when a company fails its creditors lose out. The socialisation of losses which you are implicitly suggesting is called socialism for the rich. Taxing the poor to protect the rich.

          • European Citizen

            You are very confused! Read the laws governing the operation of insolvent companies, and you will find out that Shareholders and Directors are to be financially blamed, in the case an insolvent company continues trading.

      • European Citizen

        “everyone would be much worse off” – is this a fact? Or another economic prognosis by the amazing financial gurus that we have ruining our economy? Same gurus that will bankrupt Bank of Cyprus into shutdown within 1 to 2 years?

        In reality, when the bank declares bankruptcy, in the cases of malpractice and insolvency (which was the case with BoC), the Directors and Shareholders of the bank are responsible for covering the bill and returning funds to the depositors. So the holding bodies of the bank and its directors would be compensating all the lost deposits from their own pockets! This is the law.

        They sneakily avoided such a circumstance, and now they are holding the country ransom because they have already gotten paid. Anything happens to them now, they just shut down and reimburse the depositors out of the 10 billion taken from other depositors. This is how you screw governments and people of these governments. MERCA!

    • Barry White

      The only reasons for the Government taking the Depositors’ money were to keep the voters at Laiki, BOC and Co-Op in the rich style that they were accustomed, and that Civil Servants were also kept in luxury, while the NPL’s and their Guarantors were not inconvenienced with repayments.

      • konstabo

        yeah so they resort to theft of there customers money ,bite the hand that feeds them in a sense and feel no remorse for there actions and on sunday go to church and think just being there is enough to save them , there now good people but the most damning trait of all is that they could care less for the people who trusted them ,seeing them as fools……

  • Disenchanted

    Oh dear. This letter shows complete ignorance of resolution and insolvency legislation. When a firm fails creditors lose out. The banks failed. Simple as that. If they were liquidated, depositors would have lost out even more. That’s not expropriation. It’s bankruptcy.

    Resolution in fact protected value compared to liquidation, as it’s intended to. All deposits under 100000 euros were spared, even though the deposit guarantee fund didn’t have enough money to compensate them. Resolution protected them because in contrast to liquidation, it doesn’t force assets to be sold at fire sale prices.

    And s final point. Resolution and bail in are now enshrined in European legislation throughout the EU. If a large bank fails or is about to fail, the taxpayer is no longer obliged to bail it’s creditors out. When it comes to smaller banks, they will be delay with under normal insolvency laws.

    • European Citizen

      “All deposits under 100000 euros were spared, even though the deposit guarantee fund didn’t have enough money to compensate them.” – this is the hoax they used. Investor Compensation Fund is the insurance body you are referring to. If it does not have money to cover deposits under 100k, then why do these depositors not lose money like everyone else?

      Why is there an illegal distinction between 100k and less than 100k if the ICF doesn’t have funds? This is an orchestrated attack on Russian depositors under the tune of US propagated rumours of tax heavens. We are political hostages.

      “Resolution in fact protected value compared to liquidation” – what you are failing to notice, is that Bank of Cyprus will go under within 1 year. The bank has never been profitable, and that fact was well hidden from the public. However, what happens now when the bank collapses? Obviously, all the depositors will lose the money this time – but hey, they managed to get 10 billion out of the bank in tax-payer’s money and people’s deposits. Profits!

      If you refer to the Charter of European Human Rights, you will see that the government bodies do not have the right to blame EU in any way for the effects of the bail-in. The government cannot say “you forced us to do this” with your regulations. No, the government has taken people’s money, and it must return it. This is the law. Read the constitution and the CEHR, and you will see that this bail-in is an unlawful expropriation of money – it shall, in time, be resolved through courts, and justice will be restored. However, at whose expense?!

      • Disenchanted

        Because the state has a legal obligation to protect deposits under 100k even if it doesn’t have the means to do so. Go and read EU rules and directives about deposit insurance.

        • European Citizen

          ICF is the body that protects depositors of under 100k by charging financial companies specific fees. In this circumstance, ICF did not have enough funds, so its function has been deemed ineffective – government had to rescue. Therefore, the government protected under 100k deposits. This is called politicizing the financial sector. Go get educated.

  • dave

    Well it’s either depositors and shareholders or taxpayers

    Shareholders and depositors must learn to choose their directors more carefully

    • Luke Coolhand

      Are depositors not also tax payers?

