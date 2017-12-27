Claim your space on the internet

The world seems smaller than ever before with customers being able to use Google from almost any place on earth to instantly learn about your company, its products, and your reputation. Therefore, it is essential that you be proactive in helping customers recognize your brand as a positive one. While you need to get and stay ahead of the curve in building your brand recognition, it is also vital that you manage your business’s online reputation.

Brand Management

Ask the right questions! This includes, “What is brand management?” “What is the most efficient brand management platform?” “How can I organize and manage my company’s assets?” Asking yourself a few of these questions sets you ahead by organizing your company’s assets in the most efficient way possible. If you don’t know where to start, check out MarcomCentral, a tool that will help you manage your company’s marketing content across your entire organization.

Content Management

One of the main ways that you can create a voice for your company is through producing good content that your targeted audience will want to read. With only so many hours in a day, many struggle to produce great content. The answer may be in using curated content from industry leaders that your niche market audience will find useful. Never copy content, however, from others. Instead, put your own unique twists on the topics. If you build a useful resource all in one place, then you will add value to your readers. Others may want to share your content introducing you to even more people. Think about where your targeted audience hangs out on the internet and put your emphasis there. Make it extraordinarily easy for your audience to share the information with people that they think will be interested in your product or service.

Online Reputation

An often overlooked aspect of running a business is listening to your customers. They will tell you what your company is doing right and wrong. They often have great ideas about new products that need to be developed or new ways to use current products. Make it easy for customers to leave reviews of your good and services because potential customers count on these to know who they want to buy from and who has the services that they need. If you get a negative review, then do not panic. Instead, respond professionally giving your side of the story. Let your professionalism shine through as customers know that you cannot please everyone all of the time.

Professionally building your presence on the internet is important when starting a new business. Claim your space on the internet allowing you to brand it with your own unique voice. Publish good content that connects with your target audience. Finally, take time regularly to listen and respond to your customers.