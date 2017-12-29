Our View: Our media and politicians persist in believing that Russia supports Nicosia on the Cyprus issue

December 29th, 2017 Cyprus, Opinion, Our View 15 comments

Our View: Our media and politicians persist in believing that Russia supports Nicosia on the Cyprus issue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Last SUNDAY Simerini newspaper published what it described as ‘a historic and exclusive interview’ with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who ‘gives backing and openly supports the demands of Nicosia on the Cyprus issue, both on guarantees and the need for the presence of the Security Council at any new conference’.
There are many ways of interpreting the text and reading Lavrov’s actual words. The overriding impression was not that he openly supported the demands of Nicosia, but that he was very careful not to say anything that would cause offence to Turkey. In the text of the interview published by Simerini, he does not actually back Nicosia’s demand for zero guarantees, but argues for the ‘formulation of a new system of security guarantees that would correspond to modern realities and the interests of Cyprus’. This is vague enough to be as acceptable to Turkey as it was to Simerini.
Lavrov is a highly experienced diplomat who would say nothing that would dissatisfy Turkey at a time when Moscow has been working on strengthening ties with Ankara through co-operation in many fields. These include defence and energy – the S400 ballistic missile system, a new gas pipeline linking the two countries and plans for the building of a nuclear energy power station in Turkey. Volume of trade is on the rise again after the brief cooling of relations, and the target of $100 billion remains.
This puts in context the rather naïve view peddled in Nicosia by the government and the opposition parties about Moscow’s allegedly principled position on the Cyprus problem. No country would jeopardise its national, strategic and economic interests for the sake of a position on principles in some regional dispute. But in Cyprus the media and politicians continue to refuse to see the reality and carry on deluding themselves that Moscow is a great supporter of the Greek Cypriot positions on the Cyprus issue, even if there is no evidence to support this.
They mistake Moscow’s backing for Greek Cypriot positions on procedure as a principled stand. Lavrov was fully in support of our positions regarding procedure. He supported the continuation of the dialogue instead of just one final procedure, like President Anastasiades does. He did not want the ‘imposition of outside, ready-made decisions’, and opposed the ‘imposing of artificial time-frames’. He also referred to the demand of our government and political parties for the participation of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in a future Cyprus conference, saying ‘we find the proposal logical’.
That was all he said, which was not exactly a case of ‘openly supporting Nicosia’s demand’. It seem that regardless of what Russian officials say, our media and politicians only hear one thing – positions of principle on the Cyprus problem.

  • Frustrated

    This perpetual love-in with the Russian Federation, a policy which was nurtured by Makarios with its predecessor, the Soviet Union, has no basis of reality and smacks of desperation. There’s this naive belief that Russia is the island’s ‘friend’, an assumption which flies in the face of all logic as ‘friendship’ has absolutely no basis when it comes to relations between countries and only common interests apply.

    As for Russia’s ‘principled stand’ over the Cyprus conundrum, nothing could be further from the truth. She wants to stoke the uncertainty as it’s in her interests to keep the south-eastern flank of NATO a running sore.
    As for Russia’s history stretching back decades, it’s littered with UNPRINCIPLED stands: infamous Molotov/Ribbetrop Pact of August 1939 which divided up Poland between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union; the Gulag system; deportation of its own people; Katyn forest massacre in 1940 of tens of thousands of Polish army officers and intelligentsia; enslavement of Eastern European countries after supposedly ‘liberating’ them from the Nazis.

    It’s high time that the Cypriots grew up and started to adopt relationships with other countries based on realpolitik instead of make-believe.

    • Evergreen

      True.

    • Bemused

      We can only wait for the Red One to post a standard anti-Nato / West/Capitalism etc

  • Vaso

    Keep your friends close and your enemies closer! The Russians will of course always do what is in their best interest but so should RoC. Why make an enemy of them? That would not make good sense!

  • Mist

    Judging by the number of Russians in Kyerina they are not the exclusive property of GC’s.

  • almostbroke

    Did Cyprus ever pay back the Russians the few billion the Toad borrowed when he was President ? There has been an awful lot of pandering to Russia in recent times , where does that leave the Greeks !

    • Mist

      Due 2018.

      • almostbroke

        👍!!!!

    • gentlegiant161

      If a politician from America or Europe or even their ambassador tried to make such comments or let the president know what they think he should or shouldn’t do during a visit there would be a national outcry and howls in the press for their head, even a UN special advisor gets that treatment..
      But if it’s Russia they rejoice.
      Someone in the president’s office writes a book they don’t like? He’s sacked irrespective of the facts in the book.
      It’s the same old policy of the 70s that was a disaster before still being tried today.
      “Those who forget their past are likely to repeat it’s mistakes,”

      • Neroli

        Very true gg. Russia doesn’t care one iota for Cyprus

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    According to some accounts the Turks effectively sought and got Soviet Permission for the invasion in 1974, as they allegedly sought confirmation the USSR would not intervene, if they invaded. The USSR so confirmed, as the USSR was hoping that at the minimum it would lead to a dispute between Greece and Turkey, if not a significant split in NATO, where the British wanted to Intervene to prevent the Turkish Invasion (documented by O’Malley and Craig) but needed US asistance and where because of the risk of damage to NATO and NOT because of any desire to partition Cyprus in 1974, the USA vetoed any such intervention: in the scheme of things the unity of Cyprus was not important enough for that to happen.

    Nothing has changed.

    Russia is cozying up to Turkey knowing that with Erdo in power the relationship between Turkey and eg the USA and Europe is weak. Our unity is still not important enough and we are just a pawn in the game of real politik, where I doubt Russia would do more than utter platitudes, as they have done all along, if the Turks were to expand their occupation. It is in their interests to leave the Cyprus problem to continue.

    (And no doubt the Putin Trolls, like the Spider, and their fellow travellers will now crawl out of their holes to try to shout me down)

    • HighTide

      Whatever your assumptions are worth, one thing you have clearly understood. Geopolitics are based on commercial and military strength and opportunities, rather than on wishful thinking of a tiny half island state.

    • Barry White

      Russia’s “principled position” on Cyprus in 1974 and following with the Cypeob is very neatly summed up. The overriding goal of the USSR-Russia was and is to split NATO and continue Turkey-Greek annomosity. All for Mother Russia’s sole benefit.

      Turkey now being one of Russia’s best customers with gas, nuclear power, goods.

      The Eastern Med (including Aphrodite) gas is not wanted in Turkey or Greece by Russia since it will compete with the 10’s of billions being paid to Russia by Turkey and Europe.

      And for their own reasons the sheep continue to believe….

  • Georgios Milopoulos

    Rare case.I fully agree with CM

    • Neroli

      Rare case – I fully agree with you!

