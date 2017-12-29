Our View: Our media and politicians persist in believing that Russia supports Nicosia on the Cyprus issue

Last SUNDAY Simerini newspaper published what it described as ‘a historic and exclusive interview’ with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who ‘gives backing and openly supports the demands of Nicosia on the Cyprus issue, both on guarantees and the need for the presence of the Security Council at any new conference’.

There are many ways of interpreting the text and reading Lavrov’s actual words. The overriding impression was not that he openly supported the demands of Nicosia, but that he was very careful not to say anything that would cause offence to Turkey. In the text of the interview published by Simerini, he does not actually back Nicosia’s demand for zero guarantees, but argues for the ‘formulation of a new system of security guarantees that would correspond to modern realities and the interests of Cyprus’. This is vague enough to be as acceptable to Turkey as it was to Simerini.

Lavrov is a highly experienced diplomat who would say nothing that would dissatisfy Turkey at a time when Moscow has been working on strengthening ties with Ankara through co-operation in many fields. These include defence and energy – the S400 ballistic missile system, a new gas pipeline linking the two countries and plans for the building of a nuclear energy power station in Turkey. Volume of trade is on the rise again after the brief cooling of relations, and the target of $100 billion remains.

This puts in context the rather naïve view peddled in Nicosia by the government and the opposition parties about Moscow’s allegedly principled position on the Cyprus problem. No country would jeopardise its national, strategic and economic interests for the sake of a position on principles in some regional dispute. But in Cyprus the media and politicians continue to refuse to see the reality and carry on deluding themselves that Moscow is a great supporter of the Greek Cypriot positions on the Cyprus issue, even if there is no evidence to support this.

They mistake Moscow’s backing for Greek Cypriot positions on procedure as a principled stand. Lavrov was fully in support of our positions regarding procedure. He supported the continuation of the dialogue instead of just one final procedure, like President Anastasiades does. He did not want the ‘imposition of outside, ready-made decisions’, and opposed the ‘imposing of artificial time-frames’. He also referred to the demand of our government and political parties for the participation of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in a future Cyprus conference, saying ‘we find the proposal logical’.

That was all he said, which was not exactly a case of ‘openly supporting Nicosia’s demand’. It seem that regardless of what Russian officials say, our media and politicians only hear one thing – positions of principle on the Cyprus problem.