Free parking for hybrid and electric cars

Nicosia municipality on Friday told owners of hybrid and electric cars that the city council had decided to renew free parking for the vehicles free of charge for residents, employees and companies located within the municipal boundaries of Nicosia.

Parking will be free from January 1 until December 31, 2018 in all municipal parking areas, except for parking meters and the car park on Solonos street.

Interested owners are required to submit to the municipality a copy of their vehicle’s ownership title with a certified mailing address and a copy of a utility bill – for residents – and a copy of a certificate of social insurance for employees working within the municipality’s remit, certifying that the work address is within municipal limits. For a company a copy of a garbage bill or a business tax form is needed.

Owners of vehicles who do not follow the above procedure and those who do not fall within the specified categories will not be granted free parking.

For more information those interested can contact Katerina Andreou at 22-797216.