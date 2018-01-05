Quarter of Cypriots cannot afford to heat homes

January 5th, 2018 Cyprus 13 comments

The number of people in Cyprus who could not afford to heat their homes in 2016 was almost three times the EU average, according to an infograph released by Eurostat on Friday.

Nine per cent of people in the EU said they could not afford to heat their home sufficiently, according to the stats.

The largest share of people who said they were unable to heat their home was recorded in Bulgaria at 39 per cent, followed by Lithuania and Greece both at 29 per cent, Cyprus 24 per cent and Portugal 22 per cent. On the other end of the scale, less than 2 per cent of the population face this problem in Luxembourg and Finland.

According to Eurostat, this index, after peaking in 2012 at 11 per cent on average, has fallen continuously every year since.

  • Jay Blanche

    A scary stat, but, like most Eurostat data, it lacks any local context whatsoever. Finland doesn’t have this problem, apparently, but so what?

    What percentage drive of Cypriots drive a Mercedes, though, or live in an oversized house for which they default on the mortgage and still plead poverty when asked about utility bills?

    The near-exclusive use of concrete as a building material is fundamental to this alleged fuel-poverty.
    I’m quite sure the old ‘technologies’ were more effective at regulating indoor temperatures.

    fwiw, I was also totally broke when I was working on the Cyprus Mail but lived very happily and comfortably in an old house with neither heating nor A/C.

    My situation has improved financially since I left, so any of my friends & former colleagues reading this who genuinely can’t pay their bills, you know how to find me. Get in touch and I will help…

    • Yeah deep walls and small windows is the key. Glazed areas and thin walls to be avoided. Mass stores heat from the sun for winter nights. Windows regulate light/heat in the summer the mass works in your favour by insulation from heat. Also the position and orientation of the home can gain advantage.

  • Cydee

    The older, concrete, uninsulated houses are not fit for purpose; you freeze in the winter and bake in the summer. When I was renting one, it was warmer outside in the January sun than it was inside the house.
    If the goverment wants to help people out, then give grants for home-insulation.

    • SuzieQ

      I live in just such a house, but I wear a few more layers in the winter, heat it at great expense, but then I can also afford to have a winter sun holiday to Florida next week (until my friends kick me out!) Those I feel for are the pensioners.

  • Bob Ellis

    Some context would be appreciated –
    Are these people the same people who borrowed more than they could afford to pay back ?
    Are their homes insulated or in any shape or form energy efficient ?
    Are these people living in properties bigger than their needs ?
    Did these people ever think about the need to heat the property ?
    Did these people believe the estate agent and CTO [email protected] about 320 days of sunshine ?
    If these questions applied I would imagine the proble would be far less newsworthy.

    • Mist

      Spot on comment.

    • oratis

      you forgot to mention the Romanians, Bulgarians and other immigrant workers these people together with some locals are generally on a low wage and their circumstances are genuine.

  • Disruptive

    But can they afford to organize / attend massive wedding parties, every single weekend? The answer will shock you. Stay tuned.

    • oratis

      you don’t know how many of those people go to weddding ceremonies regularly and don’t know everybodys personal circumstances, your lack of empathy and attitude is disgusting. your finding excuses to put people down a lot of which may be genuine. also you don’t know how much they give as a gift in those ceremonies. also most wedding ceremonies happen in the warmer months so saying that people attend wedding ceremonies every week is wrong.
      also in the survey some of the people in it might be immigrants who aren’t invited to weddings because they don’t know anybody.
      next time think before trying to be a cleverdick.

      • Disruptive

        Oh, shutup, this pathetic lament on poor people is part of overall BS that is present in every bloody aspect of this fake society. Yes, of course there are people that cannot afford, but majority can, but priority are for show off, not for necessities. I know personally few dozen of Cypriots who go weekend after weeknd to parties, that require hairdo’s presents, and other expenses, but they don’t heat up their houses and end up being sick every winter,

      • I’ve never used air conditioning or heating in Cyprus it seems to be an extravagance given the climate ?

        • Bunny

          Where and how do you live? Utopia, not Cyprus?

          • I live well, i really don’t understand the need for air con or heating. It’s mild here.

