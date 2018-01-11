‘All safety measures taken over ship carrying explosives’

Cypriot authorities on Thursday gave reassurances they had taken all legal and safety precautions when a cargo ship carrying 410 tons of explosives that was seized by Greek authorities on Wednesday approached the island’s ports last month seeking assistance for a sick crew member.

According to the Greek news portal Protothema, the Andromeda, flying the flag of Tanzania, was spotted by the Greek authorities off the island of Crete last weekend and following a check of its cargo on Wednesday, it was discovered to be carrying 29 containers of explosives and detonators to Libya, which is currently under arms embargo.

It reportedly set off from the Turkish port of Iskenderun.

The eight-member crew was arrested and the ship and its cargo were confiscated by the Greek authorities and are currently at the port of Heraklion, Crete.

Manager of Coasters Maritime – the company owning the vessel – Theodoros Rellos warned local authorities through a message sent to a Cretan media outlet of a disaster similar to that of the Mari blast in Cyprus in 2011 unless measures are taken for the safe keeping of the explosives.

Rellos said that storing 410,000 kilos of dynamite in a passenger port not experienced with the storage of dangerous materials was risky.

“You realise that if an accident were to occur, half of Heraklion will turn into the Sahara Desert. Remember the Mari case in Cyprus in 2011,” Rellos said.

He also said the vessel was due to unload the cargo in Ethiopia but that the Turkish charterers refused to pay the toll of the Suez Canal thus the Andromeda has been left wandering the eastern Mediterranean carrying the dangerous cargo since November 25 without any country allowing it to enter its ports due to its dangerous cargo.

The ship’s captain, however, reportedly told Greek authorities he had been instructed by the company to sail and unload the cargo at the Libyan port of Misurata.

Cypriot authorities, following reports that the Andromeda entered Cypriot ports twice last month, that of Larnaca and Limassol, said the vessel was allowed instead to stop at the anchorages of the two ports for humanitarian reasons. The cargo ship, authorities said, did not enter Cypriot ports.

Cyprus Ports Authority Deputy Director General Anthi Cleridou told state broadcaster CyBC that the Cypriot authorities had been asked to allow the vessel to enter its ports as one crew member was suspected of suffering a heart attack.

“We followed all legal actions and took all measures to avoid any risks,” Cleridou said.

She added that the CPA knew of the dangerous cargo of the vessel and immediately informed the European committee in charge of such cases. Following instructions from the deportment of merchant shipping, she said, the CPA allowed the vessel to enter Larnaca port’s anchorage on December 4 for the sick crew member to disembark and two days later they also allowed the ship to stop at Limassol port’s anchorage to pick up the crew member and to refuel.

Anchorages, she said, are safe zones used in such cases, for vessels carrying dangerous materials and they are far from ports, beaches and residential areas.

The Andromeda, Cleridou said, was allowed to stop there solely for humanitarian reasons and the CPA took all legal measures provided internationally.

She added that they had informed “everyone that it was carrying 400 tons of explosives”.