January 13th, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

West Ham’s Lanzini, Arnautovic run riot at Huddersfield

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini in action with Huddersfield Town’s Mathias Jorgensen

West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini struck twice in the second half as they romped to a 4-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The visitors went ahead as captain Mark Noble burst forward to fire home in the 25th minute after sloppy play from the hosts when Joe Lolley was robbed near the edge of his area after a pass from goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Lolley made ammends in style five minutes before halftime, beating keeper Adrian with a fine curling left-foot shot.

Just seconds after the break, Marko Arnautovic restored West Ham’s lead and two confident finishes from Argentine Lanzini made sure of the points for David Moyes’ revitalised team.

