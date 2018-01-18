Ozgurgun’s ex disputes his account of divorce money source (Updated)

The ex-wife of Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun hit back on Thursday, saying his claim he borrowed money from friends and relatives to settle his divorce was false.

Dilek Karakuzu’s lawyer said that, “an inspection of the dates on which the funds were deposited and withdrawn shows that, at the time, there was as yet no divorce trial or even a separation.”

Ozgurgun’s withdrawal of €590,000 ($700, 000) from his bank account hit the headlines in the north in the run up to the Jan 7 ‘parliamentary’ elections. His political opponents vehemently called for him to explain how he had come to accumulate such a large amount on his salary – reportedly around €2,870 a month.

As well as claiming the money was already there before the divorce trial, the statement said, “It is still not clear if, through these bank accounts, Ozgurgun paid for the mansion he lives in at Catalkoy, the Jaguar jeep bought for Inci Pars, and acquired a number of properties with the loans he received from friends and relatives.”

“A close inspection of the accounts will unveil the truth,” the statement read.

Ozgurgun broke his silence on Wednesday on questions over his fortune, saying the money accumulated in his account was sourced from the sale of a property and loans by his family and friends.

“The amount in question came from the sale of a property bought with a bank loan, an additional bank loan, and with the condition that I pay them back in a reasonable time, a loan from friends and family,” Ozgurgun said in a statement, adding that this was necessary in order to reach a divorce settlement.

Ozgurgun called on those who made “baseless allegations” to prove their claims. “As the prime minister of this country I want it be known that I am open to any kind of investigation and there is no accusation I can’t answer.”

The National Unity Party leader’s bank account dealings were reportedly given to court by Karakuzu’s lawyer. Following his divorce, Ozgurgun married model and actress Inci Pars.