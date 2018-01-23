Civil marriages in Yeroskipou remain high in 2017

The Yeroskipou municipality held 860 civil marriage ceremonies in 2017, head of the municipality’s civil ceremony office Marina Poylviou said on Tuesday.

The number was only ten more than had been carried out the previous year.

The majority of couples, Polyviou said, were from the United Kingdom, Russia, Israel and Lebanon, as well as other European countries. However, she noted that there was less demand from Russian couples, in comparison to 2016, while there was a slight increase in demand from Israeli couples.

Looking forward, she said her office expects an increase this year from Israeli and British couples.

Polyviou added that the increase in Israeli couples is due to daily flights from Paphos airport to Israel.

She said that the civil ceremonies are conducted in the Kato Vrysi area, at the beaches and gardens of hotels, or at Aphrodite’s rock.

Polyviou also noted that the municipality’s civil ceremony office will take part in the IMTM convention in Tel Aviv form February 6 to 7, where meetings will be held with travel agencies and wedding planners.