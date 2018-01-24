Police release composite of suspected park attacker

Police on Wednesday released a facial composite of a man suspected of assaulting women along the Pedieos riverbed between November and December last year.

Along with the composite, they issued a request to the public to contact them immediately if they have any information about the man that can help them establish his identity. The public can contact the police by calling the central police station in Nicosia, 22802380, the Citizens Contact Line, 1460. People can also go to their closest police station or report through the online application under the category of “crime”.

The story emerged after numerous posts on social media about several assaults against women at the popular park along the Pedieos riverbed.

After being accused of not doing anything, police on Monday issued a statement confirming the reports, and had said they were carrying out specific actions to locate the perpetrator or perpetrators. They said they were investigating four complaints by women who said they had been assaulted between November and December by an unknown suspect.

Earlier Monday, police deputy spokesman Stelios Stylianou said the area spanned the jurisdiction of five police stations, that were trying to gather as much information as possible to get all the details.

Daily Politis reported that in one of the incidents a foreign woman had been attacked on the night of December 21 and had to fight with the assailant for some time before managing to get away.

She stopped a car with a couple who took her to her home and then to a police station. The woman then visited her doctor who found bruises and broken ribs, Politis said.