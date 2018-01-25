Rainfall surpasses normal January levels but reservoirs still lacking

January 25th, 2018

Kouris dam

The met office said on Thursday that rainfall this month had surpassed normal levels for this time of year.

According to data, rainfall in January reached over 120mm corresponding to 124 per cent of the rainfall recorded during the same period last year. The biggest quantity of rainfall in January was recorded in Stavros tis Psokas with 278 millimeters, Platania with 258 and Prodromos 247, all mountainous areas.

On a positive note, according to data published on Thursday by the Water Development Department, inflow into reservoirs located around the southern pipeline increase by about three per cent compared to the previous year.

Even so, the total water capacity of all reservoirs around the island is still only at 17 per cent, around 10 percent lower than January last year.

 

  • Vegchef

    No need to put water in the pool since mid december

  • Bunny

    This is misleading. Yes, there has been precipitation in the mountains and Paphos, but, to date, we have received 86.5 mm in January where I am, in centre of the island. I would have expected about 100 mm by now, based on January averages. The year from 1 October reads 204.3 mm, also somewhat down from the average. I have two different types of rain gauge and they correspond to within a couple of mm.

  • Al

    Not in Polis area, We are drowning, non stop rain for two weeks now.

