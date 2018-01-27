Police arrest man for possession of child pornography

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in Nicosia on Friday in connection with possession of child pornography after the offending material was found on his computer, which he had taken to a repair shop.

Police said they had been notified that the man’s computer, which he had taken for repair on Thursday, contained files with child pornography.

Officers went to the shop on Friday and waited for the suspect to come and collect his computer, police said. Upon his arrival, officers inspected the equipment and found various files with child pornography.

He was arrested and police carried out a search of his home where they seized a laptop and an external hard drive. The suspect’s phone was also taken.

The equipment will be examined by the cybercrime unit.