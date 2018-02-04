Greeks rally in Athens over Macedonia name row

Greeks rally in Athens over Macedonia name row

Protest in Athens over Macedonia name dispute

Hundreds of thousands of Greeks rallied outside parliament in Athens on Sunday to protest against the use of the term Macedonia in any settlement the government pursues with the ex-Yugoslav Republic to end a decades-old name row.

The two countries have agreed to step up negotiations, mediated by the United Nations, this year to settle the dispute, which has frustrated the aspirations of Greece’s small northern neighbour to join Nato and the European Union.

Thoroughfares in central Athens turned into a sea of people waving blue and white Greek flags in what locals said was the largest gathering in decades, easily outdoing rallies against austerity foisted by lenders on the crisis-hit country.

Greece objects to Macedonia’s name because it has its own region called Macedonia, and argues that its neighbour’s use of the name, along with contentious articles in its constitution, imply territorial claims over Greek land.

Protesters hoisted a giant Greek flag over the demonstration with a crane on Sunday. They held banners reading “Hands off Macedonia!” and chanted the national anthem.

“I’m here for Macedonia. Macedonia is ours, it’s part of Greece. We won’t let them take it from us,” said 72-year old Persefoni Platsouri clutching a Greek flag.

The case evokes strong emotions among Greeks who consider Macedonia, the ancient kingdom ruled by Alexander the Great, to be an integral part of their homeland and heritage.

Talks also reopened at a sensitive time for a country which is struggling to emerge from its worst debt crisis in decades and to regain sovereignty over economic policy-making after years of austerity mandated by international lenders.

People are seen gathered outside the parliament building during the rally against the use of the term “Macedonia”

Among Sunday’s speakers was world-renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, who said the eight-year economic crisis had not wiped Greece’s history from people’s memories.

“If we give in, we are leaving the doors wide open for a tragic historical lie to come through and stay forever,” the 93-year old leftist, a symbol of resistance against the 1967-1974 military junta, told a cheering crowd.

Talks between the two countries have been inconclusive since the Balkan state broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Due to Greece’s objections, Macedonia was admitted to the United Nations with the provisional name “The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia” in 1993, which remains its official title in international organisations. A majority of countries in the world refer to it simply as Macedonia.

Greece’s leftist-led government has proposed a compound name, with a geographical qualifier, which would be the only name that could be used for the country.

But opinion polls in recent weeks have shown a majority of Greeks oppose the use of “Macedonia” in any solution. About 300,000 people turned out at a demonstration on Jan. 21 in Thessaloniki, capital of Greece’s Macedonia region.

The issue has also strained relations between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party and his small coalition ally, the right-wing Independent Greeks. The coalition government controls 154 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

The Macedonia issue helped bring down Greece’s conservative government in 1993; the same party, now in opposition, has criticised Tsipras’ administration for its negotiating tactics.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said last week that Greece is preparing proposals which would be the basis of negotiations for a settlement with its neighbouring country.

“Here are the borders. This is Macedonia … Macedonia is Greek, no one can take this name, no one can use it,” said protester Rania Mainou, pointing on a map.

  • Kyrenia

    An ancient country’s stance such as Greece should have precedent over historical misfits.

  • oratis

    a solution is be to call it New Macedonia.
    the name New Macedonia implies that it is not the Macedonians of old that were of Greek heritage but the name still contains the word Macedonia in it which should satisfy the FYROM people.
    after all there is a Hampshire in England and a New Hampshire in America.
    there is a York and a New York so why not a Macedonia whicj is a district of Northern Greece and a New Macedonia which is another country?
    it makes perfect sense.

    • NuffSaid

      Of course it makes sense, had not thought of those examples, each over 3000 miles from one another.

  • cyprus observer

    Incredible. The human psyche at work…..
    Greeks and the Greek nation are pretty much on their knees. Many of their problems stem from their own making….for example the lack of “interest » in paying their taxes. Just about all the tourism based businesses in the Greek Islands do not pay VAT nor correct levels of income or corporation tax. It is truly astonishing to me that this section of Greek society thinks that the word Macedonia is more important to their country than the fundamental problems of debt, employment, and all the issues around their bailout programme…such as modernisation of the public sector etc etc etc.
    What is it in recent history…the successes and innovative moves they have made, that gives Greeks this nationalistic pride? I just don’t get it. Of course I understand it from the past…..but in this world, you are only as good as your last piece of work.

    • Kyrenia

      Have you been to Greece lately to see and speak to it’s ordinary citizens? These battering rams you use have been worn out by now.

      • cyprus observer

        There is no reason why Greece, a nation of some 10.8 million people, should not be able to stand on its own feet. Look st the geographical and climatic advantages it has versus many countries. Much smaller countries both in and outside of the EU can thrive on their own resources, when their citizens inderstand that the state is not responsible for everything. Just look at Finland….an EU member, 6 million population and with a healthy economy. It along with many other countries have successfully managed their long term strategic agenda and not followed short termism. Greece joined the EU on false pretences. Unfortunately, it is now living with those consequences.

        • oratis

          well said, they have not been able to stand on their own two feet because they are a bunch of corrupt, narrow minded, self serving individuals with no vision.
          hypothetically, if any of the Ancient Greeks were to travel forward in time I’m sure they would be deeply ashamed and horrified at the way Greece has deteriotated on the world stage.

          • Kyrenia

            I think it was some of these traits that lead to the Ancients demise!

        • Kyrenia

          A bellicose neighbour. Suffered greatly at the hands of the Italians then Germans. Starvation. Churchill’s interference. America’s prying hands. Junta.
          Speaking as A Cypriot, I would be more proud had I been Greek!

    • oratis

      to be fair to the Greeks and to anyone who appreciates history, the Greeks have got a point. calling it Macedonia is a perversion of history because they are NOT the Macedonians who were of Greek decent. one may argue that its just a name so why don’t the Greeks just back down, but if its just a name why don’t the FYROM people just back down?
      my solution is to call the country New Macedonia the word New implies that its not the same Macedonians of Alexander the Greats time but the geographical name which the Fyrom people want is still in the title, this would be a decent compromise.

      • cyprus observer

        I agree

  • dervit1 .

    Zero Cypriots rallied in Nicosia.
    And your point is?

    • oratis

      I’m pleased that zero Cypriots rallied in Nicosia because we are a separate country.

      • Kyrenia

        With a shared heritage.

  • Veritas

    Misguided nationalism. Ignorant people used by political forces to forget their daily problems.
    Panem et circenses.

    • ROC

      And killing syria kurds is not a form of upholding Nationalism do me favor clean your own back yard first.

      • Veritas

        And what has “and killing syria kurds is not a form of upholding Nationalism” to do with my comment????
        As for cleaning my back yard first, this has already been done by the Turkish invaders around our properties in Varosha….

        • ROC

          Am sorry to hear that, I can understand the Greeks protesting about the name, as I see no significance with the forma Yugoslavia taking it,

  • Barry White

    It would appear that history is not on the side of the week-end CM editors or the Greeks.

  • Stefcy

    If you don´t have any problems, just create some…..

    The ancient greek city states used to look down to the Macedonians as Barbars and not Hellenes.
    Suddenly they are Hellenes.????

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Once again we have an anally retentive group of far right nationalists determined to take us back to the stone age of politics.

    • Stefcy

      They don´t take us back if we resist.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        No they won’t, Unfortunately the majority have been duped already.

        • Stefcy

          I know,; and it´s a hard job to ” undupe” them.
          But you´re doing fine. 😉

  • Cocorico

    Really! I think Greeks have more to worry about than a name. Everyone else in the World calls it Macedonia anyway.

    • Evergreen

      A rose stays a rose even if you call it by some other name.

  • Evergreen

    The Rape of the Lock!!!

