Three thousand new tourist beds for Napa in summer 2018

Some 3,000 new tourist beds are expected to operate this year in Ayia Napa and Protaras, ahead of the peak summer season.

According to the CNA, the director of the Famagusta Tourism Development Board, Lakis Avraamides, said that in 2018 the Famagusta district was expected to add 3,000 beds, of which 2,000 will be created in Ayia Napa and 1,000 in Protaras.

“Both in Ayia Napa and Protaras, since last year the construction of new hotel units and the upgrading of others have intensified,” he said.

Avraamides said six new hotels were being constructed in Ayia Napa and four in Protaras. Along with that, others are undergoing full or partial refurbishment and expansion to qualify for higher start ratings.

He said however it was still too early to estimate the number of tourists who would visit the Famagusta area in the summer season but that numbers would definitely be up on last year.

The number of tourist arrivals to Cyprus rose 15 per cent last year to 3,652,073, beating the previous year’s record figure.