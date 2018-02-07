Three thousand new tourist beds for Napa in summer 2018

February 7th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Some 3,000 new tourist beds are expected to operate this year in Ayia Napa and Protaras, ahead of the peak summer season.

According to the CNA, the director of the Famagusta Tourism Development Board, Lakis Avraamides, said that in 2018 the Famagusta district was expected to add 3,000 beds, of which 2,000 will be created in Ayia Napa and 1,000 in Protaras.

“Both in Ayia Napa and Protaras, since last year the construction of new hotel units and the upgrading of others have intensified,” he said.

Avraamides said six new hotels were being constructed in Ayia Napa and four in Protaras. Along with that, others are undergoing full or partial refurbishment and expansion to qualify for higher start ratings.

He said however it was still too early to estimate the number of tourists who would visit the Famagusta area in the summer season but that numbers would definitely be up on last year.

The number of tourist arrivals to Cyprus rose 15 per cent last year to 3,652,073, beating the previous year’s record figure.

  • paul

    love cyprus and the famagusta district but its just become to developed and the beaches are so crowded may to october. even the area out by the dome hotel which was lovely and quiet has a new hotel for this season and then theres that marina under construction. protaras doesnt have a rural area anymore its just development right up to kapparis and those villa housing estates everywhere. I know progress has to happen but in 1989 my first ever visit there where three hotels on protaras beach, vrissiana, capo bay and sunrise beach,and look at it now the once beautiful beach is destroyed. will always love cyprus but now mostly visit the canary island of fuerteventura it has spectacular empty beaches relitavely free from over development and you have room to move in summer.

  • Philippos

    It’s about time that they got some new beds. Some of them have done 40 years service and have started to sag a bit. Come to think of it the whole place is sagging a bit, Hence the concentrated and disruptive construction programme that makes winter tourism in these areas impossible or certainly inadvisable.. Notwithstanding this construction programme and intensification in the central areas, the same old infrastructure is expected to support it and large areas of natural countryside continue to be devastated. The Future is narrow indeed, the atmosphere is dusty and smokey and the water is shallow.

  • Mist

    And it is still closed in winter, they must make huge profits to let an asset stand empty for 5 months.

    • housekeepers

      Besides making a huge profit, they drain all employees annual leave thus providing them with the opportunity for social insurance to pay a fraction of their salaries during the months that are closed. The hotel owners therefore have minimal expenses during these months. The few hotels that do stay open and allow their staff to take their paid leave work the old system and keep their employees happy. In the long run a happy employee means a happy customer, but not all hotel owners are educated enough to understand this concept.

