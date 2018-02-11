Our View: Election over, time for Anastasiades to pay the piper

President Anastasides with representatives of SEK union on Tuesday

THE ELECTIONS may be over but now the winning candidate will have to deal with the consequences of a campaign dominated by populist irresponsibility. On Tuesday, President Anastasiades met Andreas Matsas, general secretary of the trade unions federation Sek, and, according to an official announcement, discussed the framework within which, the conditions that would allow the implementation of his election promises, would be created.

Payback time had arrived, just 48 hours after the election. Sek would not have publicly declared its support for Anastasiades without securing a host of pledges from him in exchange. The union boss went to the presidential palace to make sure Anastasiades would not forget his promises. Matsas said that the “structures of social dialogue, in the next five years, would work, to a larger extent, to the benefit of the workers and everything they were entitled to”. Sek would work to put right the injustices perpetrated against the workers, Matsas said.

The dialogue about the setting of the minimum wage would begin soon, said Matsas. This idea was brought to the campaign by Akel’s candidate, while Anastasiades decided it was a vote winner and adopted a slightly amended version. He announced there would be a different minimum wage for every sector, dependent on the sector’s robustness, rather than a universal one, to make this command economy measure seem a bit less irrational.

The government and the unions will now determine wages instead of the forces of demand and supply, reinforcing the view that the overwhelming majority of our politicians, including Anastasiades, have an Akel mind-set. The irony is that people voted for Anastasiades, primarily because they did not trust Akel’s candidate to manage the economy, and he will introduce a measure, setting wages by law, that only the communist party Central Committee would have thought of.

What will he achieve with this measure apart from ingratiating himself to the unions? First, the government’s efforts to reduce unemployment will be dealt a blow, because businesses will be reluctant to hire new staff when their wage bill has increased by law. Second, the measure would discourage the opening of new small businesses that will be wary of having to pay the government-set minimum wage. Third, it would encourage some employers to hire workers on a part-time basis. Fourth, there may be a surge of undeclared work, which would mean workers would have few, if any rights. Fifth, businesses that are in trouble and struggling might close down if their wage bill increases.

Another question arises: who will determine the minimum wage in each sector of the economy? The labour ministry civil servants that invariably side with the unions in every industrial dispute and have no interest about the difficulties facing businesses? What will happen will be similar to the practices followed for collective agreements – the minimum wage (entry level) will be acceptable to the bigger, more robust companies of the sector, while putting the squeeze on smaller entities in a less healthy position.

The absurd thing is that all the parties, including the president’s, Disy, pay lip service to supporting small to medium enterprises (SME), which, they argue, are the backbone of the economy. Many of these businesses are struggling to meet their loan repayments and would have the added pressure of higher labour costs to deal with, which would push them deeper into trouble and reduce their prospects of survival.

What is worrying is that neither the Chamber of Commerce (Keve) nor the Federation of Employers and Industrialists (Oev) have taken a public stand about the president’s misguided plan. It would not be a surprise if they have decided to take part in the consultations for determining the minimum wages on the pretext that they would ensure these were low. This is not really the issue and these organisations that are supposedly the champions of the market economy should oppose state regulation of wages on principle. In a market economy, wages are determined by demand and supply, not by the government. A dynamic economy cannot thrive on labour market rigidities and distortions imposed by the state.

These rigidities, which were removed by the recession, are being brought back gradually, with the support of a populist president. At the beginning of the year a watered-down version of economically indefensible Cost of Living Allowance was re-introduced, but we are sure in a year or two the government will agree to restore it to its old destructive form. The minimum wage might also be set at a relatively low level, but how long will it take for the union to demand that it is increased? The Sek boss made clear what the union objectives were and Anastasiades, acting like an Akel president, is helping achieve them, regardless of the harm they will cause the economy.

  • GrouseMaster

    Ok so looks like hotel workers would get the highest wages under this scheme as this sector is by far the most robust and the biggest on the island.

  • Barry White

    Looking forward to the first minimum wage order to cover the House Ladies as well as their social charges and taxes.

    Oh, what am I saying?

  • mongasz

    the disparity that exists between employment in the bloated public sector and the private sector is the cause of all ills.
    The privileged parasites in the public sector (civil service and SOEs) enjoy enormous benefits, wages with close to zero productivity and no accountability while the opposite happens in the private sector.
    In normal economies the absence of job security for life means that wages in the private sector are higher but no this is not what happens in CY since the sick system of CY politics uses the public sector for nepotism aka bought votes and corruption at the expense of the taxpayer while the private sector is dominated by oligopolists and tax dodgers who abuse their power.
    This unsustainable model is doomed to failure and I am afraid the next bankruptcy of this distorted economic model is just a matter of time

    • Evergreen

      The main tragedy in public sector is an absence of accountability.

      There is no Government Manual /Code about code of conduct linked with actions to be taken in case of breach of ethical and disciplinary matters . Further, there is not any coherent system of annual/periodical reports for r each officer/official about his/her performance in line with his job-description.

      There is no laid down criteria about timely and rapid promotions here on the basis of some outstanding performance and the parameters for “outstanding perfornance” are not laid down in any government manual to be observed .

      If some officer saves government revenue through his efforts, he is not given any credit, If any public servant does not attend his office phone to public-he is not even raprimanded. Such lapses create indifference among public servants about discharging their duties responsibly. They are least bothered as governance has given them free reigns.
      Then there is no system to deal with disciplinary cases. One officer who had leaked out a classified info to serbians was just transferred. No one knows what charge- sheet was issued to him and who was/is his investigating officer? It s an unfortunate structure . It needs a system based upon accountability . But who cares?

  • Frustrated

    Gypsy Eyes on this thread has quite rightly stated that “paying workers a decent wage…….is an advantage and it is a moral prerequisite.”

    Let me expand. By treating employees like slaves, a ‘practice’ which is part and parcel of employment ‘culture’ in Cyprus and especially in the hotel and catering industry, this leads not only to personal distress of those involved but has major disadvantages to the organisations which employ such heinous, exploitative practices.
    This leads to a high turnover of staff and therefore no esprit de corps and pride in what employees do. This in turn is picked up by customers who will either not return to the establishment and when they go home paint a negative picture of the island.

    The maxim ‘a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work’ should be the mantra but this editorial would appear to take the opposite view which is one not only of bad economics but also smacks of maintaining the backward status quo. Yes, all too often the unions don’t exactly conduct themselves with restraint but on this occasion I for one hope that some form of minimum wage law IS established as it will benefit both staff.AND employers.

    • Neroli

      Totally agree with you

  • DAC8553

    I wonder whether this article is a “do not do warning”, a wish for economic re destruction of Cyprus ore a admonition towards the “silly” Cypriots for their choice.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I read through this article with mounting incredulity until I recalled all the objections to a minimum wage we had and have in the UK:
    1. government efforts to reduce unemployment “will be dealt a blow”!
    2. because businesses “will be reluctant to hire new staff when their wage bill has increased by law”
    3. It will discourage “the opening of new businesses that will be wary of having to pay the government-set minimum wage”.
    4. Even worse, “it would encourage some employers to hire workers on a part-time basis”. and there will be “a surge of undeclared work, which would mean workers would have few, if any rights”
    5. And finally ” businesses that are in trouble and struggling might close down if their wage bill increases”.
    I know from personal experience most of the above already exist in Cyprus along with human slavery and abuse of the human rights of certain migrant workers under the current “minimum wage” arrangements.
    I also know from personal experience that most of the above exist in the UK where I live. There is a difference however, we now have the lowest unemployment we’ve had for years and the vast majority of businesses in the UK are small. Anything from a street food or coffee stall to small scale high tech manufacturing plant. This is because the positives currently seen in the UK have absolutely nothing to do with the government.
    In short, paying workers a decent wage, whether it’s set by the government, unions or the companies themselves is not an impediment to a successful economy. It is an advantage and it is a moral prerequisite. It is not a communist conspiracy even if it may be sell out to the unions by Anastasiades. After all workers are an essential part of the economy and their welfare and happiness and sense of having a personal interest in the economy will ensure they have an interest in the success of that economy!

    • Neroli

      God comment Gypsy!

      • Evergreen

        Indeed.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        I’m sure my comment doesn’t have the status of a deity.

        • Neroli

          You’re right better change it post haste!

      • Barry White

        The Deity, She will be angry.

    • Evergreen

      A great comment.

