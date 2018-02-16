Turkish court sentences six journalists to life – state media

February 16th, 2018 Turkey 21 comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP)

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced six journalists, including two prominent brothers, to life in jail for aiding plotters of a 2016 failed coup, state media said, a sharp turnaround after the country’s highest court ordered one of the men released.

Mehmet Altan, an economics professor and journalist, and his brother Ahmet, also a journalist, were charged with giving coded messages on a television talk show a day before the abortive military putsch. Nazli Ilicak, another well known journalist, was also among the sentenced.

The case has underscored both the deep concern about press freedom in Turkey as well as worries about the independence of the judiciary under President Tayyip Erdogan. Since the coup more than 50,000 people have been jailed and more than 150,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs.

Court officials were not immediately available to confirm the report from TRT Haber, a state-owned broadcaster. All six have denied the charges. At least three of the men have already been in prison for some 17 months.

The constitutional court, Turkey‘s highest, had previously ruled for Mehmet Altan’s release, saying that his detention amounted to the violation of his rights. However, the penal court rejected that request and decided to keep him in jail as his trial continued.

Ahmet Altan was charged after he said on a programme: “Whatever the developments were that lead to military coups in Turkey, by making the same decisions, Erdogan is paving the same path”.

On the same programme, Mehmet Altan referred to “another structure” within the government that was closely watching the developments to “take its hand out of the bag”.

Prosecutors charged that the comments were coded messages to followers of the cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating the coup.

  • ROC

    this is a reminder Mr Adolf Erdogan will not stop at nothing

  • elbmw

    “Whatever the developments were that lead to military coups in Turkey, by making the same decisions, Erdogan is paving the same path” [and] “another structure” [will] “take its hand out of the bag” – Presumably this is a reference to Gulen, whom if we are to believe that he has amassed a $50 Billion fortune then it is very surprising that he managed to take his hand out of the bag at all.

    Joking aside and although I am no friend or supporter of Erdogan, I can understand why saying such things on TV on the eve of a coup can make someone appear complicit.

  • Evergreen

    Terrible.

  • Gold51

    Don’t cough, sneeze, wink, frown or blow wind in public…….It may be a sign that your a Cleric Gulan supporter.
    Erdogan is looking for more publicity for his “nobody cares” coup!
    Give it a rest Erdogan…. It’s never been convincing.
    How the army lost in a supposed coup attempt in Turkey yet wants to take the world on……its laughable.!

  • Mist

    And the Police here are raiding newspaper offices as well.

    • athessalonian

      Not true.

      • Mist

        Did you not read this news paper yet? “Apart from daily Politis — first to publish the emails, posted on a website – whose journalists were hauled in for questioning, staff at Phileleftheros were also summoned, even though they had not reproduced the offending documents.”

        • athessalonian

          Indeed I read all this. The parallelisms to the raids of media sources in Turkey you are attempting are non existent.

          • Mist

            So, Police raid your office here, but it can’t be a raid, because it was not done by the Turkish Police? They are the instrument of the state, beit Greek Cypriot, Turkish, Mongolian or whatever etc.

            • athessalonian

              The police investigation, not raids, was instigated by alleged violations of the court injunction forbidding the publication of emails.

              • Mist

                Pedantic as is the way here in Cyprus, sit for hours debating the correct end to open an egg. The were called in for questioning. That is only 1 step away from, “if you don’t come in we will arrest you”. The slippery slope to the gulags.

                • athessalonian

                  A rather emoted view in my view…

                  • elbmw

                    My dear fellow one can’t deny that this “purge” has caused much emotional consternation to a great many people. You’d have to be made of ice not to appreciate that.

                    • athessalonian

                      My dear fellow I am afraid you are mistaken as this was not the topic of the discussion. And since I appreciate what you have made reference(s) to, I must therefore conclusively conclude that I am not “made of ice.”

                    • elbmw

                      Not the topic of the discussion? I guess the headline “Turkish court sentences six journalists to life” had nothing to do with my “purge” remark.

                      In any case I was sitting here with a lighter and a blow torch in case you were the iceman. 🙂

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      Stop lying.

  • Peter G

    Where are all those fine commentators who are bent out of shape about perceived limitations of the press in Cyprus, because the government won’t hand them lists of this or that?

  • Plasma Dawn

    I was contemplating a few days ago whether Turkey has passed the point of no return or not just yet. Now I have no doubt whatsoever in my mind that it has. The long, cold, dark winter has come. A sad, sad day for Turkey.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Sultan copying Putin and Trump….

    • Peter G

      You are wrong about Trump: No journalist has been put in prison in America, and Trump is continuously derided in the press and ridiculed by comedians on talk shows.

      No, Erdogan is one of a kind. A blood thirsty despot who *wants* to be Sultan, he is not Sultan yet. Trying to normalize what he is doing by saying, Others are doing it as well, is a base, and ultimately anti-Turkish, endeavor.

  • MountainMan

    What a beautiful free country Turkey has become.

