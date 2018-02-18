Top German lawmaker in security row with Turkey at Munich meeting

February 18th, 2018 Europe, FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 16 comments

Top German lawmaker in security row with Turkey at Munich meeting

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

A row broke out on Sunday between a leading German politician of Turkish origin and Turkey’s delegation at the Munich Security Conference, with the lawmaker being given police protection after what he said was a tense encounter with Turkish bodyguards.

Cem Ozdemir, co-leader of Germany’s ecologist Greens until late last month and a critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he was given protection at the conference after police told him Turkish security, staying in the same hotel, had accused him of being a “terrorist”.

“(The police) told me there was a problem with Turkish security, that they had pointed out that a terrorist, or a member of a terrorist organisation, was staying (in the hotel) -so me,” Ozdemir told reporters after returning to Berlin.

He said that when he checked into his Munich hotel on Friday, Turkish bodyguards had cast nervous looks and pointed at him. On Saturday morning, a group of officers from the Bavarian police were outside his door to protect him, he said.

Munich police said in a statement they gave protection to a number of people at the conference, including Ozdemir, but could not confirm what Turkish delegates may have said about him.

Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported that the Turkish delegation to the conference was staying at the same hotel as Ozdemir.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu adamantly denied that Ozdemir had been targeted in any way, and accused the former leader of the environmental Greens party of trying to disrupt German-Turkish relations.

“This is not true. It’s fabricated,” Cavusoglu told reporters on the sidelines of the annual conference. “This is outrageous.”

He said he had checked with Turkish security whether anyone had been identified as a possible terrorist, adding: “They said, ‘no, it’s not true’.”

Cavusoglu said Ozdemir had played up the issue because he was “losing ground” at home, adding: “I think that’s why he did it – to be more visible, to (get) some attention.”

The episode came after a Turkish court freed a German-Turkish journalist on Friday pending trial after indicting him for alleged security offences – a move which promised to lead to an easing of tensions between the NATO allies.

Ozdemir last year called Erdogan “a hostage-taker” after Ankara detained two further German citizens, taking the total then to 12.

Greens lawmaker Claudia Roth told Reuters: “It is clear what the problem in Turkey is, and that is that anyone who dares to criticize Erdogan’s politics is immediately branded a terrorist. If Cem Ozdemir is a terrorist, then I am probably one as well.”

Print Friendly
  • ROC

    Wow whats no Greek bashers here to come the the defense of the Turks? whats happen to all the well known titles that Greek bash ?

    • The Bowler

      I’m here Mus. Let’s get one thing clear. I’m not a “Greek basher” as you call it. Only illiterate, xenophobic slimeballs. Ahem…no offence.

      • peemdubya

        LOL!!!

  • CloudCatcher

    Erdogan is psychotic.

    • dervit1 .

      You mean a Psychopath?
      Yes, psychopathy seems to be prevalent in Anatolia.

  • Stefcy

    Cem Özdemir is quite a nice chap and I wouldn’t be surprised if he would became German President one day.
    It might be not important but according to “Spiegel online”it was the Turkish Delegation who complained about living in a Hotel with a Terrorist.
    After those complaints, the police advised Özdemir to have breakfast in his room. Özdemirs comment: We know that the people in Turkey are oppressed but they shouldn’t be able to do that also in Germany.
    Pity the Coalition discussions between CDU; FDP and Greens failed. Then Özdemir might have become the next German Foreign Minister. Erdogan´s nightmare.

    • Jaycie

      And that would have been better for all of us

  • NadavKatz

    The agents of the Sultan want-to-be, Erdogan, the man of the Muslim Brotherhood, are acting illegally and aggressively again, this time on European soil. This too is the face of Islamism….!!

  • Gipsy Eyes

    At the risk of being accused of being a Turk lover, here’s a story where the two sides disagree with what actually happened and some have concluded one side must be true because Erdogan is an awful dictator. Ironically this incident took place at what was a security and intelligence conference and it seems from reading the article no one knew what was going on but all the same a threat was reported and the local security services acted accordingly and every one went home safe and sound and the best of friends “awful dictators” notwithstanding. Which is just as well for the UK which was plying its much respected intelligence and security services……although Mrs May wasn’t saying much about the £330 million worth of arms deals done with Turkey since 2015

    • Stefcy

      You are not a ” Turk, Greek, British,…. lover. But a people lover.
      Didn´t hear yet about those security concerns you’re mentioning.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        As you know there are some on this site who misinterpret balanced views, Sorry what “security concerns”?

        • Stefcy

          Sorry, but I didn’t get your point about everybody going home safety.
          I think, that translation from german to english are not precise in this article.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            All I meant was that despite the excitement generated by this article nothing actually happened and everyone returned home safely and without further incident. A little sarcasm on my part.

            • peemdubya

              GE, sarcasm on CM can flummox some contributors, and some even take it to heart and get all abusive (HT springs to mind…) – keep it up, it keeps them on their toes.

  • Vaso

    No surprise here! The whole world knows Erdogan is a despicable dictator who claims anyone who is a critic of him a terrorist! The reality is that the terrorist is Erdogan!

  • Gold51

    The terrorists are memebers of Erdogans government, himself and his allies ISIS fighters he gives sanctuary.
    Nobody from Erdogans Government can amend ties with any nation on his behalf.
    A dictator does not compromise, give concessions or lose ground gained by authoritarian means…. Except by force.!
    The whole meeting is yet another charade by dictator Erdogan that will mean nothing the following day.
    German politicians are not delusional, they are extremely aware of Despot Erdogans deceiving pathetic political games.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close