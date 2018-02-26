Casino announces first wave of 500 jobs

February 26th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 6 comments

Melco's Studio City in Macau

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the company behind City of Dreams Mediterranean, the integrated casino resort which is set to open in 2021 in Limassol, announced on Monday some of its first 500 job opportunities.

The company said that it is currently recruiting ‘aspiring professionals for the temporary and satellite casinos scheduled to open in 2018, leading up to the 2021 opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean’.

Recruitment will take place in phases with the first 500 positions to be posted within the next month on the development’s official website.

The first 20 vacancies announced include a range of positions in finance, construction, information technology, security and casino operations.

The €550m project is expected to create approximately 4,000 jobs each year during the construction period and will contribute an estimated 6,500 direct and indirect full-time positions in Cyprus when the resort is fully operational.

The company hopes that City of Dreams Mediterranean ‘will be a landmark not only for Cyprus but also for the wider region’ and estimated to attract 300,000 tourists per year. The casino resort, according to the company, has been designed to attract visitors year-round.

A temporary casino will operate in Limassol until the casino resort being constructed in Zakaki is completed. The project also includes the operation of four satellite casinos in Nicosia, Larnaca, Famagusta area and Paphos.

The company said that Melco, ‘understands and strives for quality and excellence’ and is looking for proactive and passionate talent to join the team.

 

For more information: www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy and http://mycareer.melco-resorts.com

 

 

 

  • Cydee

    City of Dreams will become City of Nightmares for many.

  • Evergreen

    Sounds very positive for local economy.

    • Bystander

      There are two economies (that never meet) – macroeconomy and microeconomy. Happiness of one causes misery of the other and vice versa.

      • Evergreen

        I agree and I got your point.

  • rich

    Out of curiosity I just looked at the roles on offer – nothing about salary in there. Why would anyone apply for a job if there is no info about the money?

  • Douglas

    I hope the Government are setting up a gambling addiction rehab centers to deal with the addiction,that in itself will create a lot of employment.

