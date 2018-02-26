Casino announces first wave of 500 jobs

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the company behind City of Dreams Mediterranean, the integrated casino resort which is set to open in 2021 in Limassol, announced on Monday some of its first 500 job opportunities.

The company said that it is currently recruiting ‘aspiring professionals for the temporary and satellite casinos scheduled to open in 2018, leading up to the 2021 opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean’.

Recruitment will take place in phases with the first 500 positions to be posted within the next month on the development’s official website.

The first 20 vacancies announced include a range of positions in finance, construction, information technology, security and casino operations.

The €550m project is expected to create approximately 4,000 jobs each year during the construction period and will contribute an estimated 6,500 direct and indirect full-time positions in Cyprus when the resort is fully operational.

The company hopes that City of Dreams Mediterranean ‘will be a landmark not only for Cyprus but also for the wider region’ and estimated to attract 300,000 tourists per year. The casino resort, according to the company, has been designed to attract visitors year-round.

A temporary casino will operate in Limassol until the casino resort being constructed in Zakaki is completed. The project also includes the operation of four satellite casinos in Nicosia, Larnaca, Famagusta area and Paphos.

The company said that Melco, ‘understands and strives for quality and excellence’ and is looking for proactive and passionate talent to join the team.

For more information: www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy and http://mycareer.melco-resorts.com