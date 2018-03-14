Baghdatis continues good form in Indian Wells

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus will play Milos Raonic for a place in the quarter-finals

Marcos Baghdatis is through to the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after beating Israel’s Dudi Sela 7-6(5) 6-4.

The Cypriot will now face Milos Raonic in the early hours of Thursday. The Canadian, on the comeback after a 2017 marred by injuries, survived a tough match against Portugal’s Joao Sousa, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

This was only the third time in his career that Sela, ranked 97 in the world, had reached the third round of a Masters tournament and he ended a close match against Baghdatis – his best friend on the professional circuit – looking clearly disappointed at a lost opportunity against a player ranked five places below him.

