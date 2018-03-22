High temperatures and levels of dust

The Labour Inspection Department on Thursday morning warned of increased levels of dust in the atmosphere.

Reading taken at 8am of dust particles smaller than 10μm (PM10) ranged between 49 and 96 μg/m3 and the average level over 24 hours is expected to exceed the safe limit of 50.

The average level for Wednesday varied between 55 and 70μg/m3.

Sensitive groups including children, the elderly and the sick are advised to stay inside.

The thick dust will mean the sunshine is hazy, while temperatures are set to be five to 11C above the seasonal average. The temperature is set to rise to 30C in Nicosia on Thursday and 32C on Friday.

The dust and high temperatures are set to remain through Friday.

To check dust levels visit www.airquality.gov.cy