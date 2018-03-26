Paris favours the “right solution” to the Cyprus problem – French Ambassador

March 26th, 2018 Cyprus 14 comments

Paris favours the “right solution” to the Cyprus problem – French Ambassador

FILE PHOTO: French ambassador Rene Troccaz with Akel leader Andros Kyprianou

France is a friend of the Republic of Cyprus and is in favor of the right solution to the Cyprus problem, the country’s Ambassador to Cyprus Rene Troccaz said on Monday.

He was speaking after a meeting with AKEL Secretary-General Andros Kyprianou, in Nicosia, with whom he discussed the latest developments in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and the Cyprus issue.

“For us, a solution affords the best prospects for the Cypriot people” the Ambassador said.

He added that France is in favour of a Cyprus settlement, that takes into account the acquis communautaire. “We are not Cypriots ourselves, but we are friends of Cyprus and of the Republic of Cyprus” he went on.

Explaining the position of Paris with regard to regional developments, Troccaz said that “we want de-escalation, we are not here to create problems, but to contribute to their solution, as much as we can”.

Last month, Turkish warships blocked twice a vessel bound for drilling activities in Cyprus’ EEZ block 3 on behalf of Italian energy company ENI.

  • Happierthanyou!

    The ambassador knows exactly what the upcoming “right solution” is, but he can’t articulate it just yet.
    The whole world has resigned itself to the “right solution”. There’s a lot of work being done in the background. Roll on 2019 and hoist the TRNC flag higher on the Beş Parmak Dağlar!

  • CM reader

    He didn’t actually say what he meant by the “right solution “

    • cyprus observer

      Exactly. A pretty pointless comment from him, unless he at least alludes to what might be the right solution.

  • turkishcypriot

    It is just hot air. I guess he had to say something. Unnecessary comments. Everybody knows that EU in general is very biased when it comes to Cyprus Issue. What is new. No mention of the Turkish Cypriots. We don’t exist. This is the position of a major member of the EU. Shame on them.

    • CM reader

      On the contrary . He didn’t say a pro GC solution.

    • Leo

      Turkish Cypriots don’t exist, in Cyprus anyway, you left Cyprus 44 years ago, you must have a yearning to come back?

  • MrH

    Paris should worry about it’s own issues at home with ever increasing crime, racism against all none-white french nationals (Moroccans, african french citizens and etc), and keep out of siding with the Greek Cypriots on Cyprus affairs.

    • ROC..

      wow that must have hurt you, it shows what an evil regime Turkey is and has no friends from the west. get used to it, its going to get worse for your Mr Adolf Erdogan

      • Girneli

        An aspiring comedian, alas you still have a long way to go. Maybe rethink your current material that has got you no where for 44 years

      • Joe Smith

        Brilliant!

    • Vaso

      He sides with RoC because we are still a democracy, because we don’t go out of our way to antagonize other countries, because we look to diplomacy rather than threats and war, because we don’t terrorize and incarcerate innocent people, because there is still freedom of speech here and because we are a country of peace! Clear enough for you!

      • Girneli

        All that you say applies to TRNC in equal measure.

        • Vaso

          Firstly there is no TRNC but in any event Turkey is in charge of the illegal north financially and politically! You insist on Turkey being a Guarantor so it only makes sense that you also agree with how they behave!

    • cyprus observer

      Where in this mans comments did he say he was biased towards GC? He said France were friends of the ROC.

