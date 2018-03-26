Paris favours the “right solution” to the Cyprus problem – French Ambassador

France is a friend of the Republic of Cyprus and is in favor of the right solution to the Cyprus problem, the country’s Ambassador to Cyprus Rene Troccaz said on Monday.

He was speaking after a meeting with AKEL Secretary-General Andros Kyprianou, in Nicosia, with whom he discussed the latest developments in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and the Cyprus issue.

“For us, a solution affords the best prospects for the Cypriot people” the Ambassador said.

He added that France is in favour of a Cyprus settlement, that takes into account the acquis communautaire. “We are not Cypriots ourselves, but we are friends of Cyprus and of the Republic of Cyprus” he went on.

Explaining the position of Paris with regard to regional developments, Troccaz said that “we want de-escalation, we are not here to create problems, but to contribute to their solution, as much as we can”.

Last month, Turkish warships blocked twice a vessel bound for drilling activities in Cyprus’ EEZ block 3 on behalf of Italian energy company ENI.